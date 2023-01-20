Mount St. Mary's vs Siena Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 20 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Siena Saints will play host to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Friday. Both teams compete in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, but because Mount St. Mary's just joined the MAAC, this will be the first head-to-head meeting since 2011. Siena are 12-6, and they previously lost to Canisius, snapping the Saints' seven-game losing streak. For the Mountaineers, they're now down at 6-12 and in the midst of a three-game slide that they'll look to finally end tonight.

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Siena Saints Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers +8.5 (-110) Over 130.5 (-110) +320 Siena Saints -8.5 (-110) Under 130.5 (-110) -417

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Siena Saints Match Details

Fixture: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers @ Siena Saints

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: MVP Arena

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Siena Saints Key Stats

Mount St. Mary's are struggling at the moment, and they simply can't get shots to fall. They shoot a subpar 41.1% on the year, and on top of that, they don't really force their way to the free-throw line. The Mountaineers' Jalen Benjamin (14.3 PPG) and Dakota Leffew (13.5 PPG) carry the scoring load, but the team overall needs to be more efficient. Defensively, Mount St. Mary's have been decent, holding teams to under 41% shooting over seven conference games, but their offense has to step it up tonight on the road.

Siena are led by Javian McCollum (16.5 PPG, 4.1 APG) and Jackson Stormo (14.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG), and at home, the Saints' offense has looked pretty good. In six home games, Siena have shot 46.8% from the field, and they'll try to maintain this level of efficiency tonight. Last game, they shot terribly, but that game was on the road, so we'll see how much being home will impact their performance.

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Siena Saints Betting Prediction

Siena have covered seven of their past eight games, and they're matched up with a slumping Mountaineers squad. Siena are 6-1 in conference games and 5-2 ATS, whereas Mount St. Mary's are 2-5 SU and 2-5 ATS against MAAC schools. Expect the home team to take control of this game early on, win, and cover.

Prediction: Siena -8.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 56-41-3 (+104.8 units)

