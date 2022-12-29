MTSU vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | Conference USA | College Basketball

When they clash on Thursday night, MTSU and Charlotte will each be playing their second Conference USA game of the year.

Three of the Blue Raiders' last four games have ended in victories, including a victory over Murray State last Wednesday that ended 83-67. In a defeat to the UAB last Thursday, the 49ers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

MTSU vs Charlotte Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under MTSU Blue Raiders +110 +2.5 (-110) Over 124.5 (-110) Charlotte 49ers -130 -2.5 (-110) Under 124.5 (-110)

MTSU vs Charlotte Match Details

Fixture: MTSU Blue Raiders at UNCC 49ers

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, at 6:00 PM ET

Venue: Halton Arena, North Carolina

MTSU vs Charlotte Key Stats

The Blue Raiders have had a strong start to the year, including a victory over Rice in the conference opener in mid-November. The losses were against St. Bonaventure and Chattanooga, and the Blue Raiders have won six of their last eight games. In their defeat to the Bonnies, they were 3.5-point underdogs, while in their defeat to Chattanooga, 82-73, they were 4.5-point favorites.

But they managed to beat Belmont as one-point underdogs earlier this month, and they also won last week's game against Murray State 83-67 while covering the 6.5-point spread. This will be the Blue Raiders' first away contest since their overtime victory at Belmont on December 10.

The 49ers are also off to a strong start this year, suffering two of their three losses in back-to-back contests against UMass and Detroit at the end of November. The 49ers did, however, win their previous four contests, and they then went on a five-game winning streak after those defeats. In four of their five victories, they beat the odds.

In addition, they surprised Davidson by winning 68–66 despite being four-point underdogs. Last week, the 49ers lost at UAB in a 76-68 decision, failing to extend their winning streak. But even in that defeat, the 49ers managed to cover the 12-point spread. Since beating Detroit in overtime on December 10, they haven't played at home.

MTSU vs Charlotte Betting Prediction

I'm enthusiastic about this game for the 49ers, who are eager to get home and continue their six-game winning streak. The 49ers are an excellent offensive team, making them the kind of club I want to support in a home game where they are accustomed to the setting.

The Blue Raiders' defense, which ranks 338th against the three-point line, will be their opponent, which does not augur well for the hot-shooting 49ers. Take the 49ers to win this game and cover the spread.

Pick: Charlotte 49ers (-130)

