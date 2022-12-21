Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 21 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Murphy Center will host a non-conference game between the Murray State Racers and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Wednesday evening.

The Racers are 7-4 this season and are riding a two-game winning streak after a 68-60 home win on Friday against the Austin Peay Governors. The Blue Raiders are also 7-4 this season and are coming off a 82-73 home loss against the Chattanooga Mocs on Thursday.

Murray State Racers vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Murray State Racers +6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Over 136 (-110) Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders -6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Under 136 (-110)

Murray State Racers vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Match Details

Fixture: Murray State Racers vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Time and date: Wednesday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Murphy Center, Murfreesboro, TN

Murray State Racers vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Key Stats

The Racers are a solid offensive team, averaging 72.5 points per game. They need to improve at passing the basketball, averaging 12.9 assists over the course of the season.

Junior guard Rob Perry has led the team, averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 35.7 minutes per game. He has been doing well and needs to focus on improving defensively as he is shooting the ball well.

Their defense has been playing very well as they are allowing 68.5 points per game heading into this game. The Racers are doing decent defensively, forcing 3.2 blocks and 5.8 steals per game. They need to continue to improve on that side of the floor.

The Blue Raiders are also a decent offensive team as well, scoring 71 points per game thus far and averaging only 11.5 assists per game up to this point. Senior forward Deandre Dishman has been doing well, averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game in 27.6 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing very well throughout the year, as they have given up 64.6 points per game. They have been doing very well as they are forcing 5.2 blocks and 8.7 steals per game up to this point.

Murray State Racers vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Best Picks and Prediction

The ability to grab rebounds is critical and there is a bit of a difference as the Racers are averaging 38.5 total rebounds per game while the Blue Raiders are grabbing 35.4 total rebounds per game.

These defenses have been doing well throughout the last five games as Murray State is allowing 66.2 points per game while Middle Tennessee is giving up 69 points per game in that stretch.

The road team has covered the spread in seven of the last 10 games between these teams so go with the Murray State Racers to do well and cover the spread.

Pick: Murray State Racers +6.5 (-110)

