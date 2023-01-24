Murray State vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 24 | Missouri Valley | College Basketball

The Murray State Racers will take on the Southern Illinois Salukis on Tuesday at the Banterra Center. The Salukis are a seven-point favorite, with 132 total points expected to be scored.

On Saturday, the Racers (11-29) defeated Indiana State. This season, they have a 6-4 conference record and a 2-7 road record.

On Saturday, the Salukis (16-5) defeated Missouri State. They are 9-1 at home this season and 8-2 in conference games.

Earlier this season, Salukis upset the Racers 63-57 while on the road, limiting them to 40.4 percent shooting and inducing 10 turnovers. The Salukis have an all-time 16-11 record against the Racers.

Murray State vs Southern Illinois Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Murray State Racers +250 +7 (-105) Over 132 (-105) Southern Illinois Salukis -300 -7 (-115) Under 132 (-115)

Murray State vs Southern Illinois Match Details

Fixture: Murray State Racers at Southern Illinois Salukis

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24 at 8:00 pm ET

Venue: SIU Arena, Carbondale, IL

Murray State vs Southern Illinois Key Stats

The Racers are tied for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference standings with four other teams after being projected to finish eighth in the preseason poll. With just two games separating the Racers from the MVC's top teams, they are 6-4 in the conference.

Racers are giving up 69.7 points on 42.2 percent shooting, including 30.6 percent from three-point range. Their defensive effectiveness ranks 214th while their assist-to-turnover ratio is 163rd.

The Racers average 71.3 points per game while converting 44.5 percent of their field goals, including 30.7 percent from beyond the arc. They average 32.7 rebounds and have a +0.5 rebounding differential while making 73.5 percent of their free throws. In terms of offensive effectiveness adjusted for the schedule, the Racers rank 146th nationally.

The Salukis are tied for first in the MVC halfway through league action. On Saturday, SIU triumphed over Missouri State 61-57 away from home for their fourth straight victory. The Salukis are giving up 60.5 points on 41.5% shooting from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc. Their assist-to-turnover ratio ranks at 159th, while their defensive effectiveness puts them in 39th place.

With a shooting percentage of 45.6 percent, including 31.0 percent from three-point range, the Salukis are scoring 67.0 points. They are averaging 29.1 rebounds per game on a -0.7 rebounding differential while making 73.6 percent of their foul shots. Schedule-adjusted offensive effectiveness ranks the Salukis 234th nationally.

Murray State vs Southern Illinois Betting Prediction

With nine victories in their previous ten games overall and nine victories at home, the Salukis are having a strong season. While they don't have a great ATS record, they are 6-2 ATS overall and 5-0 ATS in their last five games against teams with winning straight-up records.

For good reason, the Salukis are in the lead in the Missouri Valley Conference. With a defensive attitude, they hold their opponents to just 60.5 PPG. Although the Salukis won't score a lot of points against opponents, their defensive strength can be just as terrifying. Take the Salukis to rouse the home crowd and cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Southern Illinois Salukis -7 (-115)

