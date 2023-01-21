Navy vs. Army Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

We have a Patriot League rivalry this afternoon, as the Navy Midshipmen are in West Point, ready to face the Army Black Knights in an NCAA clash.

The Midshipmen are set to enter this game fresh off a win that ended a five-game losing streak. It was their second conference win of the season, bringing their conference record to 2-5.

The bad news is that both the wins were over Boston University, and they've yet to beat another Patriot League school.

The Army lost their second conference game of the season on Wednesday, bringing them to 5-2 in the Patriot League. Both of their conference losses have come by a mere two points at home. They are still in sight of the top position in the table coming into this game.

The Navy have a chance to stack another win, and this is an opportunity for the Army to bounce back. Let's see which service academy will come out on top today.

Navy vs. Army Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Navy +2.5 (-110) Over 141.5 (-105) +116 Army -2.5 (-110) Under 141.5 (-114) -140

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Navy vs. Army Match Details

Fixture: Navy Midshipmen @ Army Black Knights

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21, 1:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Christi Arena

Navy vs. Army Key Stats

These defenses are very similar.

Navy are giving up 69.3 points per game this season. They allow their opponents to shoot 45.1% from the floor and 35.9% on threes.

Army's foes have put up 70.6 points per game this year. They are shooting 44.8% against them and hitting 33.6% of attempts from beyond the arc.

Offensively, the Army are ahead.

The Black Knights are scoring 75.8 points per game on 49.4% shooting. They regularly knock down 37.2% of their three-pointers.

Navy are putting up 70.6 points per game and hitting 46.3% of their shot attempts. The Midshipmen have been shooting better than Army from beyond the arc, converting 39.6% of their shot attempts from downtown.

The rebounding averages for these teams are nearly identical.

Navy vs. Army Betting Prediction

Navy have looked solid against the teams at the bottom of the Patriot League standings. All of their games against teams above them were losses by at least nine points. Army are marginally better placed to see this one through. We reckon the Black Knights will not only win, but will cover the spread in this one.

Prediction: Army -2.5 (-110)

