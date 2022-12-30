Navy vs Boston University Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 30 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Navy Midshipmen will face the Boston University Terriers at the UMass Lowell River Hawks in the NCAA on Friday (December 30).

The Midshipmen are off to a 7-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're second in the Patriot League and are coming off a 74-52 loss against the VCU Rams (74-52) in their last outing.

Meanwhile, the Terriers are on a 7-6 start to the season and fourth in the same conference. They're coming off a 68-60 defeat against the UMass Lowell River Hawks (68-60).

Navy Midshipmen vs Boston University Terriers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Navy Midshipmen +104 +1.5 (-110) O 131.5 (-110) Boston University Terriers -127 -1.5 (-110) U 131.5 (-110)

The Midshipmen have had a mixed start to the season with seven wins and five losses. They conceded defeats against the Coppin State Eagles (75-68), Lipscomb Bison (82-77), VMI Keydets (80-72), No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers (85-64) and VCU Rams (74-52). The Midshipmen have a 2-5 away record.

The team is above the average mark on the offensive front, scoring 73.2 points per game, which ranks 185th in the nation, while conceding 70.5 points per game, which ranks 231st in the country.

The Terriers, meanwhile, have had a similar start to the season as the Midshipmen, with seven wins and six losses. Their most impressive wins have come against the Northeastern Huskies (72-63), New Hampshire Wildcats (67-54) and Merrimack College Warriors (68-54).

The team is a little below par when it comes to offense, averaging 69.3 points per game, which ranks 245th in the nation, while conceding 66.6 points per outing.

Navy Midshipmen vs Boston University Terriers: Match Details

Fixture: Navy Midshipmen @ Boston University Terriers

Date & Time: Friday, December 30; 02:00 pm ET

Venue: Case Gym, Boston, Massachusetts

Navy Midshipmen vs Boston University Terriers: Prediction

The Terriers're 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against a team with a winning percentage away from home of less than .400. They're 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games after an against-the-spread loss.

The Navy, meanwhile, has a 6-4 advantage over Boston in their last ten meetings. Considering the current stats and form, the two teams are almost identical. The Terriers have home advantage, so expect a close game.

Final Prediction: Boston University -1.5 (-110)

