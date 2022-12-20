NBA DFS Showdown & Single Game Picks Tonight: Grizzlies vs Nuggets - December 20 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Tonight, the Grizzlies and Nuggets battle in the Mile High City and DraftKings and FanDuel are offering Showdown and Single Game contests for this Western Conference affair. These contests lock at 10:00 PM EST, and Below, we'll guide you through the best DFS picks for this matchup this Tuesday, December 20.

NBA DFS MVP/Captain Picks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (DraftKings $12.8k, FanDuel $16.0k)

Nikola Jokic has won the NBA's last two MVP awards, and this year he's been one of the best offensive players in the league again, to no one's surprise. When it comes to DFS, there usually aren't many better options than the Serbian big man, and typically for single-game contests, Jokic is essentially a sure lock to finish with the most fantasy options. Jokic has tallied two 40-point games in his last three games, including a 40-point, 27-rebound ten assist-performance on Sunday versus the Hornets. This was his fifth triple-double of the year and the 81st of his career, and he is a triple-double threat every time he takes the floor. There really isn't a reason to use the MVP/Captain slot for any other player tonight, so lock the Joker into all your lineups.

NBA DFS Flex/Utility Picks

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets (DraftKings $6.6k, FanDuel $10.0k)

Bruce Brown has been great for the Nuggets over the past couple of months, and he should retain his spot in the starting lineup until Michael Porter Jr. gets back. Porter Jr. is doubtful for tonight's contest, so expect Brown to remain productive. The Miami product has averaged 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 32.9 minutes in his past 15 games, and he should log big minutes tonight. On this slate, Brown should provide great value, especially with how consistent he's been of late.

Jaren Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $7.8k, FanDuel $13.5k)

Jaren Jackson missed a decent amount of games to start the year, but he's been a force at both ends of the floor since returning. Jackson averages 17.1 points per game, to go with 6.3 rebounds, and an impressive 3.1 blocks per contest. He's a key part of the Grizzlies' offense, and defensively he makes a huge impact every time he takes the floor, so look for him to contribute all-around tonight.

Other DFS Picks to consider: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets (DraftKings $8.0k, FanDuel $12.0k), John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies (DraftKings $4.6k, FanDuel $8.5k)

