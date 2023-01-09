NC Central vs Coppin State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 9 | MEAC | College Basketball

The Coppin State Eagles will take on the NC Central Eagles in a MEAC matchup on Monday (January 9) night. The CSU Eagles are 6-12 for the season and are fourthin their conference.

The NCCU Eagles are 7-8 for the season and fifth in their conference. They lost to the Morgan State Bears in their last game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs. The CSU Eagles beat the South Carolina State Bulldogs in their most recent game and covered the spread as seven-point favorites.

NC Central vs Coppin State Betting Odds

Team Money line Spread Over/Under NC Central Eagles -114 -0.5 (-115) Over 155.5 (-106) Coppin State Eagles -105 +0.5 (-105) Under 155.5 (-114)

NC Central vs Coppin State Match Details

Fixture: NC Central Eagles at Coppin State Eagles

Date and Time: Monday, January 9; 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Physical Education Complex, Baltimore, Maryland

NC Central vs Coppin State Key Stats

The Eagles are 2-3 in their last five games but have covered the spread in only two of those contests.

In their most recent win against the Bulldogs, Sam Sessoms scored 26 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out four assists, while Mike Hood contributed 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Nendah Tarke contributed 14 points and grabbed six rebounds.

The Eagles are averaging 75 points per game on 44.5% shooting while giving up 86.3 points on 46.6% shooting. They're shooting 34.1% from the 3-point line and 71.8% from the charity stripe. They have struggled to grab rebounds and have been outrebounded by their opponents 39.7-28.7 on average per game.

NCCU is 2-3 in their last five games and has covered the spread in only two of those contests. In their most recent defeat against the Bears, Kris Monroe scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Justin Wright and Brendan Medley-Bacon contributed 13 points each and combined for ten rebounds.

The Eagles are averaging 79.5 points on 49% shooting while giving up 68.2 points on 44.9% shooting. They're shooting a whopping 40.2% from beyond the arc and 71% from the charity stripe. They have restricted their opponents to just 62.1% from the free throw line, which places them first in the nation.

NC Central vs Coppin State Betting Predicton

The NCCU Eagles have a potent offense, and their defense doesn't trail too far behind. They will look to try to pound the hosts tonight and get some easy buckets in transition. Expect the NCCU Eagles to overpower the CSU Eagles' defense and win on the road.

Pick: NC Central Eagles (-114)

Poll : 0 votes