NC State vs Clemson Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 30 | ACC | College Basketball

The NC State Wolfpack (11-3) will visit the Clemson Tigers (10-3) in ACC action. In the previous season, the Tigers defeated the Wolfpack twice and covered them. In the head-to-head series, the Tigers are currently on a three-game winning streak.

NC State vs Clemson Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under NC State Wolfpack +110 +2 (-115) Over 147 (-110) Clemson Tigers -130 -2 (-105) Under 147 (-110)

NC State vs Clemson Match Details

Fixture: NC State Wolfpack at CU Tigers

Date and Time: Friday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum, South Carolina

NC State vs Clemson Key Stats

After defeating Louisville 76-64 last Thursday to improve to 1-2 in the ACC, the Wolfpack are now on a three-game losing streak. The Wolfpack were ranked 10th in the preseason poll out of 15 ACC teams. They are the nation's 54th-best team and have three players averaging more than 13 points per game. Their adjusted offensive efficiency ranks them 38th.

Six-foot-4 sophomore Terquavion Smith leads the club with 17.9 points per game and 5.4 assists. Smith has 15 points and 5.3 assists per game on average in three conference games. Both the overall field goal percentage and the three-point percentage rank the Wolfpack 98th in the nation.

The Tigers are ranked 64th in the nation. They rank 55th in the nation in field goal percentage, 16th in three-point percentage, and 41st in adjusted offensive efficiency. The Tigers were picked to finish 11th in the ACC preseason poll.

With victories over Wake Forest (77-57) and Georgia Tech (79-66) last Wednesday, they have a 2-0 record. The Tigers' adjusted offensive efficiency on defense ranks 90th. With 1.2 steals per game, Hunter Tyson leads the squad, while 6'10 junior PJ Hall averages 13.2 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and a team-best 0.8 blocks.

NC State vs Clemson Betting Prediction

Despite the fact that both teams are nearly equal on many different fronts, Clemson wins this one at home. The Wolfpack are just 2-8 ATS in their last 10 road games, while the Tigers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven at home.

A few statistics favor the Tigers: turnover margin (+1.5 to +1.2), three-point percentage (39.4% to 35.9%), field goal percentage (47.6% to 46.4%), and free-throw percentage (77% to 70.8%). To win this tie, pick the home team to cover the spread and win the game.

Pick: CU Tigers (-130)

Poll : 0 votes