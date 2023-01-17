NC State vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 17 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The NC State Wolfpack is back on the road, this time to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in an ACC clash.

NC State has won three in a row, with two of the wins coming over teams that were ranked. The Wolfpack are 14-4 this season and 4-3 in conference play. This will be their fourth road game of the season, where they are 1-2 so far.

The Yellow Jackets have lost three in a row and five of their last six games. Georgia Tech is only 1-6 in ACC play, although their lone win was a major upset over Miami. Their overall record this season is 8-9.

These two teams are trending in completely different directions. Let's see if these schools maintain their course, or if tonight shakes up their season trajectories.

NC State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line NC State -6.5 (-105) Over 143.5 (-110) -245 Georgia Tech +6.5 (-115) Under 143.5 (-110) +198

NC State vs. Georgia Tech Match Details

Fixture: NC State Wolfpack @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: McCamish Pavilion

NC State vs. Georgia Tech Key Stats

NC State's offensive output is far ahead of Georgia Tech's this season.

The Wolfpack is scoring 79.8 points per night, 36th in the nation. They shoot 45.2% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is putting up 70.5 points per game, which is 211th nationwide. They knock down 42.7% of their shot attempts and 33.7% of their three-point attempts.

Defensively, these teams are similar.

NC State is holding teams to 68.6 points per game on 43.8% shooting. Their opponents shoot 31.7% from three. They also get 8.9 steals per game.

Georgia Tech's foes score 69.5 points per game on 42.0% shooting. They have one of the best three-point defenses in the country, with opponents only hitting 28.5% of their attempts from deep against them, 18th in the nation.

Rebounding is nearly identical, with NC State grabbing 37.9 per game and Georgia Tech pulling down 37.0.

NC State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Prediction

NC State is on a tear right now, with Georgia Tech sliding. That this game is in Atlanta shouldn't matter. The Wolfpack will play well again and walk away with another win, this one in comfortable fashion.

Prediction: NC State -6.5 (-105)

