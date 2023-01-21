NC State vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | ACC | College Basketball

On Saturday, the NC State Wolfpack visit the North Carolina Tar Heels in a heated rivalry game at the Dean E. Smith Center. Both teams enter this round of rivalry on winning streaks, and there is no difference between them in the ACC standings.

The Tar Heels have won three straight games, eight of their last nine, and all four games since last season. It will be intriguing to see whether the Wolfpack can upset UNC's recent dominance in the series while playing on the road in this one.

NC State vs North Carolina Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under NC State Wolfpack +220 +6.5 (-110) Over 153.5 (-115) North Carolina Tar Heels -260 -6.5 (-110) Under 153.5 (-105)

NC State vs North Carolina Match Details

Fixture: NC State Wolfpack at North Carolina Tar Heels

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

NC State vs North Carolina Key Stats

Despite being in the top half of the ACC rankings and having won four straight games, the Wolfpack has made some headlines this season, but it has largely gone unnoticed. The Wolfpack's winning streak includes victories over Miami and Duke, so there needs to be more discussion about what they're doing. However, traveling will undoubtedly be difficult, particularly when facing one of their primary competitors.

The Wolfpack's attack has been strong this season, and against a weak defense, this might be where they succeed. The Wolfpack's ability to score on second chances has been crucial to their success this season, as they currently rank 35th nationally in scoring.

The Tar Heels have not lived up to the high expectations that were placed on them as the defending national runners-up this season. They are currently at the top of the ACC standings, but it is well known that they struggle against the best teams in the league.

Wins have come against weaker opposition in the league, like the last two victories over Boston College and Louisville, but Saturday's contest may be more challenging given that the Wolfpack now lead the conference.

The Tar Heels are ranked 34th in the nation for scoring defense, but their poor shooting this year may end up costing them the game. In this matchup, the frontcourt appears to have a significant edge.

NC State vs North Carolina Betting Prediction

The Wolfpack will have a difficult time winning this one, but they have enough talent to keep things interesting. With their superior scoring, the Wolfpack can compete with the Tar Heels.

The Tar Heels have struggled to beat opponents in the top half of the standings, and the Wolfpack have joined that group, so they won't win this game as easily as home fans may expect.

The Wolfpack are also 1-4 ATS in their last five home games following a straight-up win and 0-4 ATS in their previous four games against teams with a winning percentage of more than.600. Take the away team ATS in this one.

Pick: NC State Wolfpack +6.5 (-110)

