NC State vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 7 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Cassell Coliseum will host an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAAB matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and the Virginia Tech Hokies in a Saturday evening game.

The Wolfpack are 12-4 (2-3) so far and are coming off an 84-60 home win on Wednesday over the Duke Blue Devils.

The Hokies are 11-4 (1-3) so far this season and are riding a three-game losing streak after coming off a 68-65 home loss against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday.

NC State Wolfpack vs Virginia Tech Hokies Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total NC State Wolfpack +205 +5.5 (-110) Over 144 (-110) Virginia Tech Hokies -250 -5.5 (-110) Under 144 (-110)

NC State Wolfpack vs Virginia Tech Hokies Match Details

Fixture: NC State Wolfpack vs Virginia Tech Hokies

Time and date: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 7:30 pm ET

Venue: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

NC State Wolfpack vs Virginia Tech Hokies Key Stats

The Wolfpack are a dominant offensive team, averaging 79.8 points per game. They are known to distribute the ball at a decent rate, averaging 14.8 assists over the course of the season.

Sophomore guard Terquavion Smith has led the team, averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 1.9 steals in 33.8 minutes per game. He has been a force on both sides of the court so this should be a great test for him.

Their defense has been decent, allowing 67.8 points per game. The Wolfpack have recorded 4.6 blocks and nine steals per game. They really need to continue forcing mistakes to continue winning games.

The Hokies are a solid offensive team as they score 74.7 points per outing and shoot 46.7% from the field. Sophomore guard Sean Pedulla has been doing well, averaging 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.2 blocks, and one steal per game in 35.3 minutes this season.

Defensively, they are doing a very good job as they are giving up 64.2 points per game. They need to be more active on that side of the ball as they are averaging 3.7 blocks and 4.9 steals per game.

NC State Wolfpack vs Virginia Tech Hokies Best Picks and Prediction

When we look at the last three games, there is a significant difference in the assist to turnover ratio as NC State has a 1.864 ratio while Virginia Tech currently has a 0.974 ratio right now.

Looking at the offensive numbers throughout the previous five games, the Wolfpack are scoring 77.2 points per game while the Hokies are averaging 69.8 points per game.

Go with the NC State Wolfpack to cover the spread on the road in this game.

Pick: NC State Wolfpack +5.5 (-110)

