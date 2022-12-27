The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Jacksonville Dolphins are set to face off in a highly anticipated NCAA Men's Basketball matchup on December 27 at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

Both teams come into the game with impressive records. The Fighting Irish hold a 7-5 record and the Dolphins sit at 7-3. This matchup promises to be a closely contested and exciting game, as both teams have shown their ability to compete at a high level this season.

The Fighting Irish will look to continue their strong play at home, where they have had success this season. Led by their tough defense and balanced scoring attack, Notre Dame will look to use the home court to their advantage and come away with a victory. The Dolphins, on the other hand, will look to utilize their explosive offense to keep up with the Fighting Irish and come away with a road win.

The game features two talented and well-coached teams, and it should be a thrilling matchup for fans to watch. Both teams will be looking to end their non-conference schedule on a high note and set the tone for the rest of their season.

The matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Dolphins is sure to be a must-see game for college basketball fans. So be sure to tune in and catch all the action as these two teams battle it out on the hardwood.

Notre Dame vs. Jacksonville game info

Match: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-5) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (7-3)

Date and Time: 7:00 pm ET, December 27, 2022

Venue: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Notre Dame -340 -8 (-110) Over 129 (-110) Jacksonville +270 +8 (-110) Under 129 (-110)

Notre Dame vs. Jacksonville picks and predictions

Based on the betting odds, it seems that the smart pick for this matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Jacksonville Dolphins would be the over on the total score of 129 points.

One reason to take the over is the fact that both teams have shown an ability to score consistently throughout the season. The Fighting Irish have a balanced scoring attack that has been able to put up points in a variety of ways, while the Dolphins have an explosive offense that can put up points in bunches. With two talented and high-scoring teams going head to head, it seems likely that the total score will end up being higher than 129 points.

Additionally, this game features two teams with solid defenses, but neither team has been particularly dominant on that end of the court. This could lead to a higher-scoring game, as both teams may have opportunities to score on the other team's defense.

PICK: Over 129 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Notre Dame 68 - Jacksonville 62

