The Texas A&M Aggies are set to take on the Northwestern State Demons in a highly anticipated matchup at Reed Arena in College Station, TX. Both teams have had successful seasons so far, with the Aggies boasting a 6-5 record and the Demons sitting at 8-4.

The Aggies will be looking to continue their strong play at home, where they have had success this season. Led by their tough defense and balanced scoring attack, the Aggies will be a formidable opponent for the Demons. The Demons, however, will not be intimidated, as they have shown themselves to be a formidable team on both ends of the court.

The matchup promises to be a closely contested game, with both teams possessing the talent and determination to come out on top. The Aggies will need to bring their A-game on both ends of the court if they hope to come away with a victory. The Demons, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their strong play and pick up a big road win.

Expect a hard-fought battle between these two talented teams, with the outcome likely coming down to which team can make the key plays down the stretch. Who will come out on top in this exciting matchup? Be sure to tune in and find out!

Texas A&M vs. Northwestern State game info

Match: Texas A&M Aggies (6-5) vs. Northwestern State Demons (8-4)

Date and Time: 7:00 pm ET, December 27, 2022

Venue: Reed Arena, College Station, TX

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Texas A&M Aggies -2400 -17 (-110) Over 146 Northwestern State Demons +1100 +17 (-110) Under 146

Texas A&M vs. Northwestern State picks and predictions

Based on the betting odds, it appears that the total over/under line for this game is set at 146 points. Given this information, it is a good choice to take the over in this matchup.

One of the key reasons for choosing the over in this game is the strong offensive capabilities of both teams. Both the Texas A&M Aggies and the Northwestern State Demons have shown themselves to be capable of scoring points in bunches this season.

The Aggies have a balanced scoring attack that can come at you from all angles, while the Demons have a number of players who can get hot from beyond the arc. With both teams having the ability to put points on the board, it is likely that this game will see a high-scoring affair.

Additionally, the over is a good choice because both teams have had some defensive struggles this season. While both teams are capable of making stops when they need to, they have also had some lapses on the defensive end that have allowed their opponents to score. With both teams potentially having trouble getting stops, this could lead to an even higher-scoring game.

PICK: Over 146 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Texas A&M Aggies 78 - Northwestern State Demons 73.

