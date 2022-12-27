The Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs in an NCAA Men's Basketball matchup on December 27 at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders enter this game with a 9-2 record, having put together a strong start to the season. Led by their experienced coaching staff and talented roster, the Red Raiders have established themselves as a formidable force in the college basketball world.

On the other side of the court, the South Carolina State Bulldogs come into this game with a 2-12 record. While they have faced some tough opponents this season, the Bulldogs have struggled to find their footing and are looking to turn things around in this matchup against the Red Raiders.

This game is sure to be an exciting one, as the Red Raiders look to continue their winning ways and the Bulldogs aim to pull off an upset. The Red Raiders have the advantage in terms of experience and talent, but the Bulldogs will be motivated to give it their all and come out with a victory.

One thing is certain – both teams will leave everything on the court in this matchup, and it promises to be an intense and competitive game from start to finish. Be sure to tune in to catch all the action!

Texas Tech vs. South Carolina game info

Match: Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-12)

Date and Time: 8:00 pm ET, December 27, 2022

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total South Carolina State - +29.5 (-110) Over 147.5 (-110) Texas Tech - -29.5 (-110) Under 147.5 (-110)

Texas Tech vs. South Carolina picks and predictions

In this matchup, it is clear that the Texas Tech Red Raiders are the heavy favorites according to the betting line. With a spread of 29.5 points, the oddsmakers expect the Red Raiders to dominate this game from start to finish.

Despite the significant spread, it is important to remember that anything can happen in college basketball. Upsets do happen, and it is always possible that the South Carolina State Bulldogs could come out with a strong performance and pull off an upset victory.

Given the potential for an upset, it might be wise to take the South Carolina State Bulldogs +29.5 points against the spread. While it is unlikely that they will win the game outright, they could potentially keep it close enough to cover the spread and come away with a win against the spread.

As for a final score, it is difficult to predict exactly how this game will play out. However, a final score of 75-50 in favor of the Red Raiders would fit with the pick of the South Carolina State Bulldogs +29.5 points against the spread. This would allow the Bulldogs to keep the game close enough to cover the spread, while still allowing the Red Raiders to come away with a comfortable victory.

In summary, while the Texas Tech Red Raiders are the clear favorites in this matchup, the South Carolina State Bulldogs’ +29.5 points against the spread is a good pick due to the potential for an upset and the ability to keep the game close enough to cover the spread. A final score of 75-50 in favor of the Red Raiders would fit with this pick.

PICK: South Carolina State +29.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Texas Tech 75 - South Carolina State 50

Poll : 0 votes