The Texas Longhorns will be facing off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions in an NCAA Men's Basketball matchup at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns come into the game with a 10-1 record, having had a strong start to their season. They will be looking to continue their winning streak and solidify their place at the top of the rankings.

On the other side of the court, the Lions have struggled this season with a 4-9 record. However, they will not be underestimated as they look to pull off an upset against the Longhorns.

Both teams have talented rosters, with a mix of experienced veterans and up-and-coming players. The Longhorns will rely on their strong defense and efficient offense to secure the win, while the Lions will aim to use their speed and agility to their advantage.

This will be a highly competitive matchup, with both teams looking to come out on top. The Longhorns will need to bring their A-game to avoid an upset, while the Lions will look to capitalize on any opportunities that come their way.

Regardless of the outcome, it is sure to be an exciting matchup for basketball fans to watch. Make sure to tune in at 8:00 pm ET on December 27 to catch all of the action.

Texas vs Texas A&M-Commerce game info

Match: Texas Longhorns (10-1) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-9)

Date and Time: 8:00 pm ET, December 27, 2022

Venue: Moody Center, Austin, TX

Betting Odds:

Team Moneyline Spread Total Texas A&M-Commerce - +29 (-110) Over 139.5 (-110) Texas - -29 (-110) Under 139.5 (-110)

Texas vs Texas A&M-Commerce picks and predictions

Our pick for this matchup is the over on the total score betting line. We believe that both teams have the potential to put up a high number of points and that the final score will be above the 139.5-point threshold.

One factor that supports our pick is the fast-paced nature of both teams' offenses. Both the Longhorns and Lions have shown the ability to push the ball up the court and create scoring opportunities in transition. This could lead to a higher number of possessions for both teams, and therefore more opportunities to score.

Additionally, both teams have strong perimeter shooting, which could also contribute to a high-scoring game. The Longhorns have a number of players who can stretch the floor with their outside shooting, while the Lions have shown an ability to knock down three-pointers at a high rate. If both teams are able to get hot from beyond the arc, it could lead to a flurry of points.

Given these factors, we expect the final score to be in the range of 80-75 in favor of the Longhorns. This would result in a total score of 155 points, well above the over/under betting line.

PICK: Over 139.5 (-110)

Final Score Prediction: Texas 80 - Texas A&M-Commerce 75

