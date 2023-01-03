Nebraska vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 3 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers head to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten Tuesday night clash.

Neither Nebraska nor Michigan State have started their season on a high note, struggling out of the gate. To be fair to the Cornhuskers, they have had a daunting schedule. Nebraska has played three Top 20 teams consecutively. Nebraska appears to be heading in the right direction, traveling into Tuesday night's action on a two-game winning streak.

Speaking of winning streaks, the Spartans seem to have struck a balance and are on a four-game winning streak. With two suddenly hot teams trying to improve their resumes for the NCAA Tournament Committee, something has to give. Who will be victorious--the Cornhuskers or the Spartans?

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan State Spartans: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Nebraska +7 (-110) O 132 (-110) +250 Michigan State -7 (-110) U 132 (-110) -300

Guard Sam Grisel leads the Cornhuskers on the floor with a steady hand. Grisel leads the Cornhuskers in points and assists.

Juwan Gray may be Nebraska's most consistent performer. Gray averages ten points per game while leading the Cornhuskers in rebounding and steals.

Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga has become one of the most efficient scorers in the Big Ten. Tominaga averages ten points per game while shooting 46% from the field, 37% from deep, and 100% from the free throw line.

Michigan State's Joey Hauser is the heart and soul of the Spartans. Hauser is becoming a dark horse candidate for Big Ten Player of the Year as he leads the team in scoring and rebounding while shooting 49% from the field, 45% from deep, and 86% from the free throw line. Hauser is a name that the NBA scouts are keeping an eye on.

Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard is an ideal complement for Hauser. Hoggard averages 13 points per game while leading the team in assists.

Don't sleep on fellow guard Tyson Walker. Walker averages 13 points per game and leads the Spartans in steals.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan State Spartans: Match Details

Fixture: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan State Spartans

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan State Spartans: Prediction

The Michigan State inside/outside game is too much for the Cornhuskers to handle. The Spartans are rounding into form as we hit the mid-point of the schedule. Tom Izzo is building the team chemistry on the fly, and at home, in front of a feverish Spartans' crowd, Michigan State takes care of business. Take the Spartans and give the points.

Final Prediction: Michigan State -7, O/U 132

