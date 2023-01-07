Nebraska vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | Big Ten | College Basketball

The Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to Minnesota to play the Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon. In their previous game on Tuesday night, the Cornhuskers were defeated by Michigan State 74-56 on the road, going under the spread by seven points.

The Golden Gophers covered the spread as a 13-point underdog in their previous game on Tuesday night but were defeated 63-60 by No. 14 Wisconsin on the road. Although the Cornhuskers have won their last two games, the Golden Gophers still hold a 21-17 advantage in the overall series between the two teams. That includes a home victory on February 9, 2022, by a score of 78–65.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Nebraska Cornhuskers -165 -3.5 (-105) Over 128.5 (-105) Minnesota Golden Gophers +140 +3.5 (-115) Under 128.5 (-115)

Nebraska vs Minnesota Match Details

Fixture: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

Nebraska vs Minnesota Key Stats

The Cornhuskers' two-game winning streak came to an end in their most recent game, when they lost handily to Michigan State on the road. The Cornhuskers' record now stands at 8-7 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten Conference.

The Cornhuskers' scoring attack this season averaged 67.3 points per game, ranking 298th in the country. They are averaging 13.5 assists per game while grabbing an average of 38.1 rebounds per night. The Cornhuskers have played well defensively, holding their opponents to 65.4 points per game and ranking 95th in the country.

The Golden Gophers' two-game winning streak was interrupted, but they remained competitive on the road Tuesday night against No. 14 Wisconsin. With the defeat, the Golden Gophers' season record fell to 6-7 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten.

The Golden Gophers average 63.2 points per game, which ranks them 345th in the nation overall in scoring offense. The Golden Gophers average 13.8 assists per game while also grabbing 35.5 rebounds per game. They allow an average of 66.5 points per game, ranking them 114th in the country for scoring defense.

Nebraska vs Minnesota Betting Prediction

Garcia and Battle provide some seasoned leadership that the Golden Gophers can rely on. Even though the Cornhuskers have a respectable amount of experience, their leadership may use some improvement. Due to their poor road record this year, the Cornhuskers are difficult to support in this wager. This game gives the Golden Gophers a minor advantage because they will win at home.

Pick: UM Golden Gophers +3.5 (-115)

