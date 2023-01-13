Nebraska vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 13 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Nebraska Cornhuskers head to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face off against the powerhouse Purdue Boilermakers.

The Cornhuskers are struggling as they make their way through their Big Ten schedule. They are currently 2-4 in the conference and 9-8 overall and find themselves near the bottom of the Big Ten.

The Purdue Boilermakers are on the other side of the spectrum. Purdue is 4-1 in the Big Ten conference and 15-1 overall, and find themselves ranked with the elite in College Basketball.

Do the Cornhuskers have any chance in this one, or will Purdue continue their dominance?

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Nebraska +15.5 (-110) O 132.5 (-110) +800 Purdue -15.5 (-110) U 132.5 (-110) -1250

Forward Juwan Gray does it all for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Gray averages ten points per game while leading the team in rebounds, steals, and blocked shots. Gray is a defensive disruptor who the opposition must game plan for.

Guard Sam Griesel is the engine behind the Nebraska offense. He leads the team in points and assists while getting his teammates involved in the game plan.

Keep an eye on Nebraska forward Derrick Walker. Walker has been sensational when on the court this season. On a per-game basis, he would lead the Cornhuskers in points and rebounds were he to have played enough games to qualify. Walker is shooting at a whopping 60% from the floor this season but scored just five points in their last outing against Illinois. The Cornhuskers could use a lift offensively that he can provide.

For the Purdue Boilermakers, it is all about Player of the Year candidate, big man Zach Edey. Edey is a problem for the opposition in the paint on both sides of the court, leading the Boilermakers in points, rebounds, and blocked shots. There is no mismatch in the college game quite like Zach Edey.

Guard Braden Smith has developed into one of the best all-around players for Purdue. Smith averages ten points per night while leading the team in assists and steals. Smith is highly efficient at shooting the ball at 45% from the floor, 44% from deep, and 88% from the stripe.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Match Details

Fixture: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Date & Time: Friday, January 13, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Prediction

Purdue is the better team and can dominate a game for stretches. They don't have an offense that runs away from you, so Nebraska keeps this within the large spread. Take the Cornhuskers, and take the points.

Final Prediction: Nebraska +15 (-110), Over 132.5

Poll : 0 votes