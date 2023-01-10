Zach Edey continues to be one of the most dominant big men in college basketball. As the Purdue Boilermakers climb the ranks, the threat of Edey has created nightmares for opposing teams.

The Purdue Boilermakers find themselves with an overall record of 15-1 for the 2022-23 season. While Purdue has plenty of talent on their roster, junior big man Zach Edey has given them a dangerous advantage.

Edey was a force last season during his sophomore year. He went on to average 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds before deciding to return to the Boilermakers for his junior season.

Zach Edey has taken his game to another level this season. Listed at 7'4", 285 pounds, Edey continues to be a challenging assignment for any opponent. In his last six games, Edey is averaging 19.8 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 67.7% from the field.

College basketball analyst Seth Greenberg recently went on to praise Edey and the Boilermakers. Greenberg stressed that if Purdue is hitting their outside shots, it makes the talented big man "impossible to defend." He tweeted:

"If @BoilerBall is making 3 point shots Edey is impossible to defend. Takes away the double team. You have to pick your poison. @CoachPainter offense, ball and people movement in the 1/2 court is spectacular."

Zach Edey continues to be a force for the Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue junior center Zach Edey

When Edey announced he would return for his junior season, the Purdue Boilermakers found themselves as a potential top-25 team once again. That's just the impact that the 7'4" big man has on a nightly basis.

While Edey is a monster in the interior due to his size and strength, the big man is also extremely skilled. Edey has a fascinating combination of touch around the basket and footwork.

After a close loss to Rutgers on January 2nd, the Boilermakers have rattled off two straight wins. In the latest Associated Press poll, Purdue found itself as the number three team in the country.

The Boilermakers will have the chance to be one of the top teams in the country throughout the 2022-23 season. If the rest of the roster can continue to contribute, it's going to make defending Edey even more challenging.

