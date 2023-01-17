Nevada vs Boise State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 17 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Boise State Broncos will be hosting the Nevada Wolf Pack on Tuesday night in a battle of Mountain West schools. Boise State is 14-4, and they've rattled off four consecutive wins, previously defeating Wyoming 85-68. Nevada has won seven of their last eight games, and they're 15-4 overall, including 5-1 in Mountain West play. These teams have been very competitive against one another in recent years, and we should be in for more of the same tonight.

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Boise State Broncos Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Nevada Wolf Pack +5.5 (-110) Over 135 (-110) +190 Boise State Broncos -5.5 (-110) Under 135 (-110) -233

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Boise State Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Nevada Wolf Pack @ Boise State Broncos

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Boise State Broncos Key Stats

Nevada scores 108.8 points per 100 possessions and guards Jarod Lucas (16.9 PPG) and Kenan Blackshear (14.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.8 APG) have been excellent. Over six conference games, the Wolf Pack have shot an efficient 47.1% from the field, and they've done well on the glass too. Blackshear is Nevada's top playmaker, and as a team, Nevada's 10.4 turnovers per game are the fewest in their conference.

Boise State averages a solid 107 points per 100 possessions, and guard Marcus Shaver Jr. has to take a lot of credit for their success. The senior guard leads Nevada in four categories, as he averages 14.2 points, 6.6 boards, 4.4 assists, and 1.9 steals. Defensively, the Broncos have been great, giving up just 89 points per 100 possessions and holding opponents to just 39% from the field. In conference play, their defense hasn't been as good, but their rebounding figures have been good all year.

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Boise State Broncos Betting Prediction

Nevada is 12-4-2 ATS this year, including 6-3-1 ATS in games away from home. Recently the Wolf Pack have beaten a lot of good teams, and they've covered five in a row. Boise State is 7-1 at home but just 4-3 ATS in home games. The Broncos have been hot too, but the underdog has gone 6-0-1 ATS in the past seven meetings, and in the last five, the road team has gone 4-0-1 ATS. Back the visitors here to at least cover, as they've been great against the spread this year, even on the road.

Prediction: Nevada +5.5 (-110)

