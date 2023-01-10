Nevada vs San Diego State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 10 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The San Diego State Aztecs will play host to the Nevada Wolf Pack on Tuesday in a Mountain West battle. San Diego State is 12-3, and they're ranked #23 in the country. The Aztecs most recently defeated Wyoming, and this current five-game winning streak has put them back in the Top 25. Nevada has been red-hot as well, now up to 14-3 after defeating San Jose State, which was their sixth consecutive victory. The Aztecs have beaten the Wolf Pack eight straight times, going back to 2019, so we'll see if they can continue that streak at home tonight.

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. San Diego State Aztecs Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Nevada Wolf Pack +9.5 (-110) Over 137.5 (-110) +375 San Diego State Aztecs -9.5 (-110) Under 137.5 (-110) -500

Odds Courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. San Diego State Aztecs Match Details

Fixture: Nevada Wolf Pack @ San Diego State Aztecs

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 11:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Viejas Arena

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. San Diego State Aztecs Key Stats

Nevada has done well offensively, scoring an above-average 108.3 points per 100 possessions this year. They've done a great job at limiting turnovers, too, only committing 10.7 per game so far. Senior guard Jarod Lucas leads the way with 17.0 points per game, and it's evident that the Oregon State transfer has had a seamless transition. Fellow senior guard Kenan Blackshear has been extremely versatile, averaging 14.1 points, 4.8 boards, 4.8 dimes, and 1.4 steals. The Wolf Pack get to the line a ton, but their main weakness, if any, has been on the offensive glass, where they average just 6.6 offensive rebounds per contest.

San Diego State has also done well on offense, averaging 107.2 points per 100 possessions, and a lot of credit has to go to senior guards Matt Bradley (13.3 PPG) and Darrion Trammell (12.6 PPG). Trammell is the Aztecs' best playmaker too, tallying 3.8 assists per game after averaging five or more in each of his past two seasons with the Seattle Redhawks. No one other Aztec is in double figures, but this is a very deep team that spreads the scoring around. On defense, SDSU allows under 93 points per 100 possessions, and they force 16 turnovers per game, so look for them to put a lot of pressure on Nevada tonight.

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. San Diego State Aztecs Betting Prediction

San Diego State is a perfect 8-0 at home (6-0 vs. D1 schools), but they're just 1-5 against the spread at home. Also, even though they've dominated Nevada, the Wolf Pack have covered each of the past five head-to-head meetings. Expect the Aztecs to win, but Nevada always plays them tight, so look for the visitors to cover, which would be four covers in a row for the Wolf Pack.

Prediction: Nevada +9.5 (-110)

