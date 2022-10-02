New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers NFL Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 2 | 2022 NFL Season

The New England Patriots will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (October 2) in NFL action. This is a matchup between a team from the American Football Conference East division and another from the National Football North division.

New England leads the head-to-head series against Green Bay (3-2).

The Patriots have not had their best starts to the season. They lost two and won just one game. Their campaign started with a brutal 20-7 loss against the Miami Dolphins before beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14. However, they lost 37-26 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Green Bay, meanwhile, are just coming off a 14-12 victory in their last game against Tampa Bay. Aaron Rodgers, alongside Allen Lazard, were instrumental in the team's victory. The defensive unit of the team is quite commendable, with De'Vondre Campbell leading from the front. However, the Packers offense hasn't scored a lot.

The Patriots will look forward to this game even more than the Packers, as they're bottom of the division and would like to move up the standings.

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under New England Patriots +340 +9.5 (-110) O 40 (-110) Green Bay Packers -425 -9.5 (-110) U 40 (-110)

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers: Match Details

Fixture: New England Patroits @ Green Bay Packers

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 04:25 pm EDT

Venue: Lambaeu Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers: Pick

Aaron Jones has been in fine form for the Packers this season. The running back has amassed over 230 rushing yards in three games. He's a force to be reckoned with and could create havoc for New England's defense. Along with Aaron Rodgers and A.J. Dillon, the Patriots might find it tough to contain them.

Pick: Aaron Jones Total Rushing Yards Over 56.5 (-115)

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers: Prediction

Both teams have struggled to score this season. This game should be a low-scoring one. However, the Packers are slight favorites to win the game. Expect the total to be in the 'under' range.

Prediction: Patriots Spread 1st Half +5.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes