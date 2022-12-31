New Hampshire vs Albany Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31 | America East | College Basketball

The New Hampshire Wildcats will take on the Albany Great Danes in an America East Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats are 5-7 for the season and will look to make an impact in the AEC.

The Great Danes are 5-10 for the season and do not look like a unit that can make an impact in the AEC. They lost to the Virginia Cavaliers in their last game but covered the spread as 26.5-point underdogs. The Wildcats lost to the Brown Bears in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs.

New Hampshire vs Albany Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under New Hampshire Wildcats +2 (-110) Over 132.5 (-110) Albany Great Danes -2 (-110) Under 132.5 (-110)

New Hampshire vs Albany Match Details

Fixture: New Hampshire Wildcats at Albany Great Danes

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: McDonough Sports Complex, Troy, New York

New Hampshire vs Albany Key Stats

The Wildcats are 3-2 in their last five games and have covered the spread in three of those contests. In their most recent loss to the Bears, Nick Johnson scored 12 points while Matt Herasme scored eight points, while the rest of the roster struggled to make an impact on the game.

The Wildcats are averaging 67.1 points per game on 39.1% shooting while giving up 65.1 points on 40.5% shooting. They are shooting 35.5% from the three-point line and a healthy 74.1% from the charity stripe. The Wildcats are restricting their opponents to 29.5% shooting from beyond the arc and are outrebounding their opponents by an average of 35.5 rebounds per game.

The Great Danes are 2-3 in their last five games and have covered the spread in three of those contests. In their most recent loss against the Cavaliers, Da'Kquan has scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Malik Edmead and Jonathan Beagle have contributed nine points each, as the rest of the roster has failed to rise to the occasion.

The Great Danes are averaging 66.5 points on 40.6% shooting while giving up 74.3 points on 49.5% shooting. They are shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc and 68.5% from the free-throw line while restricting their opponents to just 67.5% from the charity stripe.

New Hampshire vs Albany Betting Prediction

The Wildcats have hit the over in five of their last six games against a team with a low winning percentage. The Great Danes have hit the over five times in their last six games against an away team with a low winning percentage.

The lackluster defense of either team wouldn't be able to stop the easy buckets, and the game should hit the over in the totals.

Pick: Over 132.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes