New Mexico Lobos vs UTEP Miners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17| NCAA Football Season 2022

The New Mexico Lobos will take on the UTEP Miners in NCAA football action on Saturday.

The Lobos are 1-1 in their last two games. They are in last place in the standings. The Miners, meanwhile, are 1-2 in their last three games and are in tenth place in the points table.

"Postgame firework show after the game Saturday! Don’t miss out!!" - Lobos

The Lobos have done well this season and have a balanced team. Quarterback Miles Kendrick has done enough to cover 268 passing yards at a completion percentage of 51.1. He is averaging six yards per passing attempt.

UTEP Football @UTEPFB

𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐇𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝



#LiveLikeLuke The recipients of our𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐇𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 The recipients of our 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐇𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ #LiveLikeLuke https://t.co/fsBPOyDVn4

"The recipients of our 𝐋𝐮𝐤𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐇𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝" -UTEP

While rushing, the team has not performed well, averaging 3.5 yards per attempt. Geordon Porter has added a valuable contribution of 127 yards while receiving at an average of 18 yards per reception. The defense has been carried by Jerrick Reed II and Tavian Combs. Both have done well, combining for 34 tackles. Reed has 17 solo tackles and seven assists.

The Miners, meanwhile, are struggling with their form but have been very offensive. Quarterback Gavin Hardison has done well, covering 690 passing yards, but his completion rate of 50% has been average.

The team has struggled in rushing, averaging only 2.3 yards per attempt. Tyrin Smith and Reynaldo Flores have added value while receiving. Smith has covered 254 yards while receiving at an average of 13.4 yards per attempt.

The duo of Tyrice Knight and Kobe Hylton have managed the defense well. Knight has 15 solo tackles and eight assisted tackles, while Hylton has 23 tackles, including 13 solo tackles.

New Mexico Lobos vs UTEP Miners match details

Fixture: UTEP Miners @ New Mexico Lobos

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 8 pm EDT

Venue: University Stadium (NM), Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico Lobos vs UTEP Miners odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER UTEP -130 -2(-110) o38(-107) NEW MEXICO +120 +2(-110) u38(-107)

New Mexico Lobos vs UTEP best picks

The Lobos will look for Miles Kendrick to do his job here. He has three touchdowns and two interceptions coming into the game. The Lobos could struggle against a strong defense and will need to up their game to give themselves a chance.

UTEP will look to Tyrice Knight for defensive duties. He has been great for the team and will look to play a crucial part in the game. His form makes him a pick of the game.

New Mexico Lobos vs UTEP prediction

Both teams will go for a win in the game. The Lobos have struggled in offense and could find it difficult to break UTEP's defense.

Prediction: The Miners to win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far