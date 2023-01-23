New Mexico vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 23 | Mountain West | College Basketball

As they prepare to face the Nevada Wolf Pack on Monday night, the New Mexico Lobos are on the move. The Lobos enter after failing to cover the spread as a 2.5-point favorite in their previous game, an 81-79 overtime victory at home over Boise State on Friday night. In their most recent game on Tuesday night, the Wolf Pack lost 77-62 to Boise State on the road, failing to cover as a six-point underdog.

The Wolf Pack have a 12-7 advantage in the all-time series between the two teams and have won seven straight games, including their most recent encounter on March 9, 2022, a 79-72 victory in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament.

New Mexico vs. Nevada Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New Mexico Lobos +145 +3.5 (-110) Over 147.5 (-110) Nevada Wolf Pack -170 -3.5 (-110) Under 147.5 (-110)

New Mexico vs. Nevada Match Details

Fixture: New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack

Date and Time: Monday, January 23 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Lawlor Events Center, Reno, NV

New Mexico vs. Nevada Key Stats

The Lobos managed to defeat Boise State at home on Friday night in their previous game to earn their fourth straight victory. With a 5-2 record in conference play, the Lobos have improved to 18-2 overall for the year and are currently tied for second place in the Mountain West. The Lobos make 5.7 three-pointers per game on average.

With 81.9 points scored per game on average, the Lobos are ranked 16th in the country in scoring offense. The Lobos are dishing out an average of 14.7 assists per game along with 39.5 rebounds on average per night. They have played a mediocre defense, ranking 188th in Division I in scoring defense with 69.5 points allowed per game.

The Wolf Pack, who were defeated by Boise State on the road in their previous game, suffered their second loss. They have now attempted to win eight straight games against the Lobos. The Wolf Pack dropped to 5-2 in the Mountain West and 15-5 overall, tying them for second place.

With 72.8 points scored per game, the Wolf Pack enters this matchup 153rd in the US in scoring offense. They rank 228th in rebounding with 34.4 boards per game and 162nd in assists with 13.6 per game. The Wolf Pack allows 65.3 points per game, which ranks 74th in scoring defense.

New Mexico vs. Nevada Betting Prediction

The matchup between the two teams that are vying for first place in the Mountain West standings and are separated by one game promises to be an exciting one. The Lobos have been on a roll all season, and although they are 4-1 on the road, they did suffer their lone loss to Fresno State in a contest in which they were given a 3.5-point advantage.

The Wolf Pack, meanwhile, have a perfect 9-0 record at home this year, with seven victories coming in double digits, including victories against Boise State and Utah State, the latter by a margin of 15 points. The Lobos will put up a tough fight, but in the end, the free-throw shooting prowess of the Wolf Pack will help them cover the spread.

Pick: Nevada Wolf Pack -3.5 (-110)

