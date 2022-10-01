New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Odds, Line, Pick, Predictions, and Preview: October 2 | 2022 NFL Season

The New York Jets will travel to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (October 2) in NFL action. Both teams are 1-2 on the season ahead of a battle between the East and North Divisions of the American Football Conference.

Pittsburgh is languishing at the bottom, whereas the Jets are third in their division. The Steelers lead the head-to-head race 3-2.

The start of the season has not been ideal for the Steelers. The six-time champs are finding it hard to function offensively. Losses to the New England Patriots (14-17) and Cleveland Browns (17-29) have exposed their offensive frailties. They have not crossed the 20-point mark in consecutive games. The win against the Cincinnati Bengals (20-23) was a bit high scoring and went into overtime.

New York also has had a similar campaign. Their offense has not clicked at all since Game 1, which they lost 24-9 to the Baltimore Ravens. Game 2 was a high scoring one against the Clevelnad Browns, which they won 31-30. The good news for the Jets is that their quarterback, Zach Wilson, is making a comeback from injury, which is a big boost for their offense.

As the Steelers are playing at home, they have a small advantage. Otherwise, both teams are pretty evenly matched.

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Jets +160 +3.5 (-110) O 41.5 (-110) Pittsburgh Steelers -190 -3.5 (-110) U 41.5 (-110)

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Match Details

Fixture: New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 01:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Pick

It will be tough to place bets on Zach Wilson, who has just returned from injury. Even though he's the backbone of the team, it will be too early to take a risk on him.

Mitch Trubisky, meanwhile, has played every game for the Steelers. He has performed below-par and inconsistently, though. In just one game, he picked up more than 200 passing yards.

Pick: Mitch Trubisky Total Passing Yards Under 208.5 (-115)

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Prediction

With both teams failing to put up decent numbers, it's fair to say that the game will be a close call. A lack of offensive threat could make this game a low-scoring one.

Prediction: New York Jet Total Points Under 19.5 (-115)

