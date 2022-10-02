New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Parlay October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be home against the New York Jets on Sunday (October 2) in NFL action.

Both teams have a 1-2 record entering Sunday as they look to get back on track. The Jets fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-12 but will be glad to get QB Zach Wilson back for Sunday's game. New York has faced three AFC North opponents so far. Pittsburgh on Sunday will make it four in a row from the AFC North to start the season.

The Steelers, meanwhile, lost 29-17 last week to the Cleveland Browns, but they'll desperately want to win, as their schedule gets really tough starting in Week 6. Below, we'll go through the best bets to form a parlay for this matchup.

New York Jets vs Pittsburgh Steelers Match Details

Fixture: New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

NFL Parlay #1: First Half Total Under 21.5 Points (-165)

Both offenses have had their struggles this year. Through three games, they haven't put up that many points in the first half. The Jets are averaging just 8.7 first-half points. Even though former #2 overall pick Zach Wilson is returning, he could be rusty. Wilson may be able to get into a better rhythm by the second half, but early on, expect the Jets' offense to have some issues.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh have had trouble picking up yards and rank 31st in the league in total yards out of 32 teams. The Jets' defense has been very mediocre, but they do have some talented players on that side of the ball. The Steelers have averaged just 11.3 first half points, which isn't great either, so expect the first half to be low scoring.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Jets First Half +6.5 (-215)

As we're anticipating a low scoring first half either, don't expect either team to have a huge lead. The Jets' defense should be able to do enough to keep the Steelers from racking up a lot of first half points, so back the visitors to stay within a touchdown by half-time.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Elijah Moore Over 29.5 Receiving Yards (-245)

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has had a decent start to the year, totaling 139 yards through three games. He has been very consistent, tallying between 41 and 49 yards in every game this year.

Now with Zach Wilson back, Moore could see more targets as he and Wilson linked up quite a bit. Expect Moore, who averages over seven targets per game, including a season-high nine targets last week, to rack up at least 30 receiving yards on Sunday.

New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Parlay Odds: +235

