New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves will be at home to face the New York Mets on Friday night. These longtime NL East rivals are separated by just one game at the top of the division. This series has huge ramifications, so expect these games to have a playoff feel this weekend.

The Braves were walked off by the Washington Nationals on Wednesday to bring their record down to 97-59 this season. The Mets currently hold a 98-58 record this year after their victory versus the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Back in August, the Braves took three of four versus the Mets at home, and they'll need to win this series otherwise they'll likely be headed to the wild card round.

Max Fried, who is 13-7 with a 2.50 ERA, will start Friday for Atlanta. He's been great this year, and he'll be pitching against a very good Mets lineup. New York's lineup has been hot, averaging six runs per game in their previous seven, but they've been held in check by Fried in four games this season.

The Braves' lefty has been very solid in his past six outings, sporting an impressive 2.06 ERA in that span. This won't be an easy matchup for Atlanta's ace, but he has a current streak of nine starts, giving up two or fewer runs. Look for him to pitch well as he'll need to go toe-to-toe with the Mets' deGrom tonight.

New York will tab Jacob deGrom, who is carrying a 5-3 with a 2.93 ERA. Last start, deGrom went four innings, giving up six hits and five earned runs while fanning five in a loss versus the Oakland Athletics. He has been spectacular the last few years, but his last three outings have been poor against subpar competition.

Tonight, he'll be pitching against a very good Braves lineup that he's been okay against in two starts. DeGrom is arguably the best pitcher in the major leagues, so expect him to be dominant tonight in a must-win game for his club.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, September 30, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Mets -127 -1.5 (+145) Over 6.5 (+100) Atlanta Braves +117 +1.5 (-175) Under 6.5 (-120)

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Prediction

This is the biggest game on tonight, and we could very well be in for a pitcher's duel. While this isn't always the case with two aces, especially against top-tier lineups like this, expect a tight game. This series could very well decide who wins the division, and with under a week left in the year. Look for deGrom to get back to his normal self and help his team get off to a lead through five innings.

Prediction: Mets First 5 Innings ML (-140) & First 5 Innings Under 3.5 Runs (-140)

