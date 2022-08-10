New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 10 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will be hosting the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday afternoon. The Mets handled the Reds 6-2 on Tuesday to bring their record to 72-39 on the year. Looking at the Reds, they now find themselves at 44-65 on the season after the defeat.

New York has been great at home this year, while Cincinnati has been a subpar team away from home. The Mets currently lead the National League East heading into Wednesday's game by seven games over the Atlanta Braves. The Reds were sellers at the trade deadline and will likely lose the majority of their series moving forward.

Taijuan Walker will be taking the hill Wednesday for the Mets. He is 9-3 with a 3.45 ERA over 19 starts on the year. Recently the right-hander's performances have been abysmal, as he's carrying a 9.94 ERA over his last three outings.

The Reds' offense is averaging a lowly 2.6 runs per game in their past seven, though, which could benefit Walker. New York's right-hander should be able to get back on track against a Cincinnati team that constantly puts out a terrible lineup.

"Taijuan Walker, Dirty 89mph Splitter." - Rob Friedman

Cincinnati will start T.J. Zeuch for Wednesday's game. The Mets offense that he'll face has been hot lately, and they've been helped a lot by their recent additions. This is now one of the deepest lineups in baseball, so the Reds will have their hands full once again.

Zeuch has made just seven career starts, and it's likely he won't last long. The Reds' bullpen is pretty bad, so this should give a more significant advantage to the Mets.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 10, 1:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +255 +1.5 (+130) Over 9.0 (-105) New York Mets -325 -1.5 (-155) Under 9.0 (-115)

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Francisco Lindor has been raking recently. Over the last two weeks, he's launched four homers and is hitting at a .400 clip. He's scored in 12 straight games entering the series finale. Expect him to get on and come around to score again on Wednesday.

Pick: Francisco Lindor Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-129)

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

The Mets are in the middle of a five-game winning streak that they'll look to extend to six on Wednesday with a sweep. Back the home team here to put up a lot of runs in the series finale.

Prediction: Mets Team Total Over 6 Runs (+125)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt