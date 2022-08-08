New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 8 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will square off against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. The Mets won by a score of 5-2 on Sunday over the Atlanta Braves to move to 70-39 this season. The Reds are now 44-63 this year after winning 4-2 on Sunday versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York has been great at home this year, sporting a 35-18 record at Citi Field, while Cincinnati has gone 20-31 on the road. The Mets currently lead the National League East heading into a new week by 6 1/2 games over Atlanta.

New York will send out Chris Bassitt for Monday's contest. He is 8-7 with a 3.54 ERA in 20 starts this season. Recently the right-hander has looked great, posting a 2.42 ERA in his past four outings.

The Reds offense is averaging just 2.9 runs per game in their previous seven, which isn't a surprise considering they traded their best hitters at the deadline. The Mets' righty has been good at home, carrying a 3.06 ERA in Queens this season. Expect Bassitt to keep rolling against a bad Reds lineup.

Justin Dunn will start Monday for Cincinnati, making his first start of the year. The Mets offense is averaging 5.9 runs per game in their past seven, and their confidence is sky-high after winning their series over the rival Braves.

Dunn was drafted by the Mets back in 2016, and he'll be making his first major league appearance since June of last year. He held a 3.75 ERA in 2021 over 11 starts with Seattle, but he'll have a tough task against a hot offense on Monday.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Monday, August 8, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +250 +1.5 (+125) Over 9.0 (-110) New York Mets -300 -1.5 (-145) Under 9.0 (-110)

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Francisco Lindor has been solid this year after a disappointing first season with the Mets. Over the last month, he has a 1.063 OPS, and against a weak Reds pitching staff, he should do some damage.

Pick: Francisco Lindor Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

The Mets have had the Reds' number in recent years at home, winning 14 of the previous 20 matchups at Citi Field. Also, the Mets have gone 9-2 recently in games following a win. Back the home team to carry their hot hitting into a new series.

Prediction: Mets Team Total Over 5.5 Runs (-115)

