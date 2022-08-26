New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will be at home to face the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. The Mets defeated the Rockies 3-1 on Thursday to improve to 80-46 on the year. The Rockies are now 54-72 on the season after their eighth defeat in 11 tries.

The Mets have been a dominant home team, sporting a 41-19 record at Citi Field, while Colorado has an abysmal 18-40 away record. The Mets have been one of the best teams since the All-Star break and specifically in their last 31 games where they've won 22.

The Mets currently lead the National League East entering Friday's contest by two games over the Atlanta Braves, a race that'll likely come down to the final week.

New York's Chris Bassitt gets the ball on Friday night. He is 11-7 with a 3.26 ERA and will be making his 24th start. He has been very dependable this season, and he'll be matched up with a Rockies lineup that scores the 10th-most runs per game in the MLB. Colorado does score way less on the road, though, and last night they only mustered one run.

Bassitt has been untouchable these last few weeks, sporting a 0.69 ERA in his previous four starts. The New York right-hander has also been excellent in his home stadium, carrying a 2.55 ERA while home on the year. Expect him to keep rolling on Friday.

Chad Kuhl gets the ball Friday for the Rockies, carrying a 6-7 record and a 5.16 ERA. Last time out, he was lit up, going five frames, allowing eight hits and nine earned runs in a loss to the San Diego Padres.

Recently the right-hander's performances have been very concerning, as he's surrendered a whopping 19 earned runs in his previous 11 frames. The Rockies' righty has been surprisingly terrible away from home this season. When he's not pitching in Colorado, he's carrying a 6.41 ERA, so expect a solid Mets lineup to get to him in the second game of this series.

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +265 +1.5 (+130) Over 8.0 (-120) New York Mets -330 -1.5 (-155) Under 8.0 (+100)

Chris Bassitt has a K/9 rate of 8.9 this year, placing him above league average. Even though the Rockies don't strike out a lot overall, they strike out more on the road and against righties. Bassitt is averaging almost 6 2/3 innings pitched over his last four starts, so look for him to be in line with his season strikeout rate.

Pick: Chris Bassitt Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-135)

The Mets are the much stronger team on paper, especially from a depth perspective. Last night wasn't a blowout, but the Mets did enough on offense to come away with the win.

New York is 15-8 in Bassitt's starts this year, so back them to have a strong team pitching performance again. Bassitt has also had three scoreless outings out of his last four starts, so look for him to shut down Colorado's bats early.

Prediction: Rockies First 5 Innings Under 1.5 Runs (-145)

