New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 31 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second of a three-game series at their home in Queens on August 31. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EDT.

Last night, the Dodgers managed to take the first game 4-3, courtesy of Gavin Lux's two hits in four AB. As expected, it was a close game between two of the best performing teams in the National League. With this win, the Dodgers have taken their overall record to a whopping 90-38. They will look to extend their winning streak tonight.

The Mets showcased a good defensive display on the field but lacked just a few fireworks in their offense. They managed to keep the game tied at 3-3 until the seventh inning. But eventually a Lux single drove in Freddie Freeman for the winning run. The Mets will look to immediately strike back at the Dodgers tonight and improve their 82-48 overall record.

The Mets will start Jacob deGrom on the mound tonight. This will be only his sixth outing this season since making his comeback after a season-long injury. The 34-year-old is a fan favorite at Citi Field and has been with the franchise for almost eight years now. He has an ERA of 2.15, a WHIP of 0.55, and a W-L of 3-1 in his last five outings this season.

The Dodgers will reply by sending the vastly experienced LHP Tyler Anderson to the hill against the Mets. He has an ERA of 2.69 with 111 K's, a WHIP of 1.02, and an overall record of 13-2. He has been absolutely sensational from the mound this season. He has a good slider and a nasty variation to his breaking ball, which makes it difficult to hit against him. He will look to dominate tonight.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers match details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York,

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers +130 +1.5 (-170) Over 7.0 (+130) New York Mets -150 -1.5 (+145) Under 7.0 (-150)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers best picks

The Mets will look to bounce back against the Dodgers early in the game. They will look to take the game to L.A. by scoring early with their fiery hitting lineup. Scoring early against the Dodgers is always a good tactic as it allows you to control the game on the hill. The Mets will look to consistently score throughout the game.

Pick: Mets Over 3.5 Total Runs (-115)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction

The Dodgers and the Mets are two very evenly matched teams. They are showcasing amazing performances from both their departments this season. Both teams will look to gain an early advantage in Game 2. This is going to be a battle between the bullpens since both teams will be sending their ace of spades to the mound tonight.

Prediction: Mets' First Five Innings Over 1.5 Runs (-125)

