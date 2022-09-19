New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 19, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers will open up a three-game series in the MLB tonight at the American Family Field.

The Mets just swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in three games as they cling to a one-game lead in the National League East with just 14 games left to play

There is a phenomenal pitching matchup in this one, as Max Scherzer will go up for the Mets against Corbin Burnes for the Brewers. Both starters would have been in the Cy Young conversation if it weren't for that man down in South Beach having a historic season.

After a short rehab stint due to an oblique injury, Scherzer is making his first start since September 3. Scherzer has got become better with time. After a career year last season, posting a 2.46 ERA, he holds a 2.26 ERA with three starts left in the season.

Burnes enters play with a 2.97 ERA and a WHIP of .983; it's just a typical year for Corbin. The Brewers are counting on their ace to win their remaining games, as they are two games behind the Phillies for the final Wild Card slot.

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Monday, September 19; 7:40 pm EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

"Going for the win" - @spolebitski

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Mets -1.5 (+165) -105 Over 6.5 (-125) Brewers +1.5 (-200) -115 Under 6.5 (+100)

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

When two pitchers of this caliber going at it, there's one bet that jumps off the page. Bullpens can be unpredictable, so sportsbooks are nice enough to offer a first five innings bet. Burnes and Scherzer are more than capable of throwing nine shutout innings, making this bet a lock.

Under 3.5 Runs 1st Five Innings (-125)

The Brewers are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in five years.

New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers Prediction

This is going to be a hard-fought battle. Milwaukee is trying to stay in playoff contention, while the Mets are trying to secure the NL East and a first-round bye. Runs will be hard to come by, but the home team deseves an edge in this one. Bettors should expect a Brewers win by a slim margin.

Milwaukee (-115) & Under 6.5 Runs (+100)

*Parlay (+274)

