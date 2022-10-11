New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 11 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday (October 11) for Game 1 of the ALDS MLB playoffs.

The Guardians are coming off a dominating Wild Card round against Tampa Bay and a fabulous end to the regular season. The Yankees, meanwhile, earned an automatic ticket to the division series round and have been resting pitchers and an injury-filled lineup.

The Guardians were able to escape the Rays in the Wild Card series in two short games. The Guardians put their bullpen on full display using eight pitchers to get through 15 innings. After that, Jose Ramirez reminded everybody why he's the Guardian's best power hitter. Cleveland's next challenge will be even tougher, though.

The Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound to get things started. Cole has a 13-8 record this season and a league-leading 257 strikeouts. He has faced the Guardians twice this season and won both while maintaining a 1.42 ERA. Averaging 6.1 innings in each game, he has only given up two runs total (both home runs - Cole's weakness).

Cole performs much better at the Yankee Stadium than he does on the road, so dealing with a team he has already figured out (at home) should get the playoff party started on the right foot for the Yankees. The main pitching concern for New York in the postseason will be their bullpen, where injuries have popped up everywhere. Strong, six-plus innings per game from their starting rotation will become a crucial factor in the Yankees' post-season fate.

The Guardians will turn to RHP Cal Quantrill. A 6-5 record on the season and an ERA of 3.53 for the Cleveland starter. He has faced the Yankees once this season and put in 6.1 innings while giving up six hits and three runs with two strikeouts. Not the best line against New York but certainly not the worst arm to start Game 1.

The Yankees offense will have to be on full display to help bail out a damaged pitching staff, but the Bronx Bombers have more than enough firepower to make that happen. At the end of the regular season, the Yankees had guys coming out of slumps at the right time. Stanton, Rizzo, and Torres will need to pick up right where they left off to help Judge put some runs on the board.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 11; 7:37 pm EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under New York Yankees -1.5 (+104) -215 Over 7 (-105) Cleveland Guardians +1.5 (-125) +180 Under 7 (-115)

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

Gerrit Cole will give up one token run where he leaves it over the plate for too long, but don't expect a mass showing out of the Cleveland offense.

The New York Yankees will throw everybody they need out of the bullpen to make sure they get Game 1. The bats will help lock that in with a couple of timely runs in the later innings. Expect New York to get it done in game 1 and lock in the win.

Prediction: Yankees Moneyline (-215) and Cole 6+ strikeouts (-158)

