New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions September 16, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers start a three-game series today in Wisconsin.

This is an important series for both teams. While the Yankees pretty much have the American League East locked up, they want to find some momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Brew Crew, meanwhile, have been slipping in the past month. After leading their division, they are a game-and-a-half behind in the back of the last wild card slot. If they don't right the ship, they will miss the playoffs.

Pitching in this one is Frankie Montas for the Yankees and Adrian Houser for the Brewers.

Milwaukee is no doubt excited to see Montas on the mound. He has been just horrid for New York and has only started in desperate situations. He will likely not see any innings come October. He'll enter play with a 5.94 ERA in seven games started.

Houser is also no stud, the Brewers have a plethora of good pitching, but Houser does not fall into that category. So while he is better than Montas, bettors can expect runs in this one.

New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Friday, September 16, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

"American Family Field (9/16)" - @BallparkPal

New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Moneyline 1H Over/Under Run in the 1st? Yankees -130 Over 4 Runs (-130) Yes (-105) Brewers +105 Under 4 Runs (+105) No (-120)

New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

Aaron Judge has been a freak this season, belting 57 home runs. This is an unbelievable number in the post-steroid era. He will easily exceed 60, so I'll be betting on him to hit a home run in every game for the rest of the season.

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+250)

Adrian Houser has just 6 wins on the season.

These starters will likely not pitch deep into this game. Runs will come early, and this will turn into a bullpen game. So while some bettors will take the over, smart bettors will take the first five innings over.

Over 4 Runs in the First 5 Innings (-130)

New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers

This game will be a slugfest, and the difference could be a couple of Aaron Judge bombs. It's a coinflip, but bettors should rock with the home team on this one.

Milwaukee (+105)

