New York Yankees vs Oakland Athletics : Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- August 27| 2022 MLB Season

The mighty New York Yankees will take on the Oakland Athletics in this Saturday’s fixture at the Oakland Coliseum on August 27.

The A’s have been woeful this season. They have the worst record (46-81) in the entire American League. They currently sit at the bottom of the Western standings with a .362 winning percentage (the worst in the league). They come into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats against their current opponents. They’ve won only four of their last ten games of the season.

Their opponents, on the other hand, are in blistering form. They have won their last five straight. They are sitting pretty at the top of the AL East standings with a 78-48 record. They have the second-best win percentage (.619) in the entire American League.

Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Judge have been the standouts for New York this season. They have the highest batting average (.308) and most HR (49) respectively. Gerrit Cole leads the team in strikeouts (200). The New York outfit boasts the highest number of home runs (200) and third highest ERA (3.32) overall.

Some of the Yankees players missing out due to long-term injuries include Michael King, Miguel Castro and Luis Severino.

In a somber season for the A's, Sean Murphy and Seth Brown have been a couple of positives. They lead the team in batting averages (.254) and most HR (17) respectively. The most damning statistic, however, is that Oakland has the lowest batting average (.215) across all 30 MLB teams. Adding salt to the wound, Paul Blackburn, Ramon Laureano and Skye Bolt are all out injured.

Oakland Athletics vs New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: The New York Yankees @Oakland Athletics

Date and Time: Saturday, August 27, 6:07 PM PDT

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

Picks for the Game:

The top picks for the game are Domingo German for the visitors at an ERA of 3.89 and Adam Oller for the Athletics at 6.41.

Betting Odds:

Team Spread Moneyline Total Oakland Athletics +1.5 +205 under 6.5 New York Yankees -1.5 -240 over 6.5

Athletics vs Yankees final Prediction:

This game has the look of a pretty straightforward victory for the visitors. They are the polar opposites of their opponents, who have been struggling all season long. The away side is predicted to win this one comfortably.

New York Yankees: -1.5

