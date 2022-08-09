New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Monday, August 8th

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners Preview: NRFI Nation stand up!

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners will clash tonight to begin their new series for the week. After an amazing start to the season, the Yankees have found themselves in the middle of a losing streak. The Mariners have been playing very good baseball since the beginning of July. They have an opportunity to give themselves even more momentum with a series win over the American League leader.

New York Yankees Preview:

"Aaron Judge. Tie Game." - Yankees

Although they've lost five games in a row, the New York Yankees cling to a 0.5 game lead over the Houston Astros for the AL's top seed in the playoffs. The Yankees have been led by a very good pitching staff this year that ranks third in the MLB with a 3.33 ERA. They will send Jameson Taillon to the mound for this contest. Taillon has a very impressive 10-2 record so far this season.

The offense has been led by Aaron Judge, who leads the Yankees in all important offensive categories. They will ask their slugger to lead the way for the offense tonight to get themselves out of this losing streak. The key to victory for the Yankees is to get a quality start out of Taillon and produce timely runs on the offensive side.

Seattle Mariners Preview:

"tonight's lineup for your seattle marinahzzz" - Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have turned the page on their season after a tough start. Now, the playoffs are a realistic thought. The Mariners pitching staff has been very impressive this season, as they rank sixth in the MLB in team ERA. They will send their best pitcher, Logan Gilbert, to the mound for this game. Gilbert has been very effective this season, with a record of 10-4 to go along with an ERA of 3.09.

Seattle's offense is led by Eugenio Suarez and Jessie Winker, but the offense as a whole has been inconsistent. They rank in the bottom 10 of the league in a number of important offensive categories. The key to victory for the Seattle Mariners comes down to the offense being able to provide run support for Logan Gilbert.

Pick/Prediction: No Run First Inning (NRFI) (-118)

This is a perfect pitching matchup for a NRFI bet. Two guys who have been consistent all season and have had previous success against these lineups. Both pitchers are more than capable of turning in a clean first inning!

