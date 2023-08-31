Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Snag $365 in Bonus Bets 

With Kentucky sports betting having been given the go-ahead, let's take a look at how you can get up to $400 in bonus bets during the pre-launch period with our exclusive bet365 Kentucky promo code.

Is bet365 legal in Kentucky?

Yes, bet365 is legal in Kentucky. They received a temporary online sports betting license in August 2023 and are set to launch on Sept. 28, 2023.

Bet365 is not going solo. They've teamed up with Sandy's Racing & Gaming for a multi-year deal. This is Sandy’s Racing & Gaming’s second deal with a sports betting company in Kentucky.

What is the latest bet365 Kentucky pre-launch promo?

Starting right now, you can sign up for an account using our bet365 Kentucky promo before Sept. 28.

🔥 bet365 KY pre-launch promo Bet $1, Get $365 Instant Bonus 🚨 bet365 Kentucky Promo Launch Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 (Mobile)Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023 (Retail) ✅ Promos Provided By Sportskeeda 🔎 Verified/Fact-Checked By Dan Smullen

Simply verify your identity and instantly qualify for the early sign-up bonus offer.

Also, Bet365 will give you $10 in bonus bets for every touchdown (maximum $50) scored in the Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers game on Sept. 28.

The current moneyline odds at Bet365 for the Lions vs. Packers are Packers -240, Lions +196.

Pre-Launch bet365 Kentucky Promo Notes

This offer is available to customers residing in Kentucky who sign up from 6:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 28, 2023, through to 6:00 a.m. ET on Sept. 28, 2023 only.

To receive your bonus bets, you must be aged 18 and over and fully verified for identity by bet365.

To qualify for this offer, sign up during the qualifying sign-up period and receive $10 in bonus bets for each touchdown scored in the Detroit @ Green Bay game on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 (maximum $50 in bonus bets).

The maximum amount of bonus bets that can be claimed for this offer is $50. For example, should the game consist of four touchdowns to Detroit and three touchdowns to Green Bay, you will receive $40 in Bonus Bets.

Bonus bets will be available within 24 hours of the end of the game. You will be sent communications to advise when these are available to claim. To claim your bonus bets, go to the Account menu, choose My Offers, and click Claim.

Registering for bet365 Kentucky Sportsbook

Claim the Bet365 KY promo code by clicking on . Sign up for a new account by entering your personal information, such as your name, address, birthday, and more. This helps confirm your identity so you can start sports betting in Kentucky. Confirm the terms and conditions. Also, be sure to read the terms of your bonus offer to confirm you understand how the bonuses are issued and the limits on the offer. Geolocation on the Bet365 Kentucky sports betting app or the website will confirm you are within the borders of Kentucky and can place a wager. Make your qualifying bet, deposit, etc., using the Bet365 Kentucky bonus code.

Bet365 Sportsbook Kentucky Features

After Kentucky sports bettors have registered and have access to the mobile app or online sportsbook, there are plenty of features to look into outside of typical moneyline betting.

Same-Game Parlay: Combine multiple picks from the same game into one bet for a chance to win big.

Combine multiple picks from the same game into one bet for a chance to win big. Live Betting: Check out the latest live lines, odds, and more as you wager on events and games as they happen.

Check out the latest live lines, odds, and more as you wager on events and games as they happen. Edit Bets: You can take control of bets you have already placed and edit them. The feature allows you to add, swap, or even remove active bets.

You can take control of bets you have already placed and edit them. The feature allows you to add, swap, or even remove active bets. Early Cash Out: If you want to guarantee a win or avoid a huge loss, you can cash out based on the current odds before a game or event is over.

24/7 customer support is available at bet365 Sportsbook. This live chat feature helps to give sports bettors in Kentucky the best possible experience in the bet365 app or on the website.

Bet365 is one of several sportsbooks that provide support around the clock.

In fact, they are well regarded for their customer service.

This is great for new Kentuckian sports fans getting used to the bet365 platform.

What to bet on using the bet365 Kentucky Bonus Code?

Kentucky sports bettors can begin legal wagering off on the right foot by taking advantage of bet365’s unique, loaded pre-launch and launch promos.

The bonus bets can reach $365 without a new customer betting more than $1, which opens up many options for the Sept. 28 kickoff.

College football is already in Week 1.

To get an idea of what types of lines and bets the bet365 Sportsbook has to offer, let’s take a brief look at some of the College Football Futures that the site features, with a look towards NCAAF division winners.

Here are the favorites to win their specific conference in NCAAF:

Conference Team Odds Sun Belt Troy +300 ACC Clemson +140 AAC Tulane +200 Big 12 Texas +100 Big Ten Ohio State +160 Conference USA Western Kentucky +125 MAC Toledo +170 Mountain West Boise State +180 Pac-12 USC +160

