Broncos vs Chiefs: Who Will Win? Betting Predictions, Odds, Line, and Picks for NFL Games Today: January 1| 2022-23 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos (4-11) are bottom of the AFC West in the Eastern Conference and are coming off a huge loss against the Los Angeles Rams (51-14) in their last outing. As the league enters Week 17, Denver will just look to finish the season with wins.

They will now take on the Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) who are first in the same division and are one of the strongest teams in the league. They are on a three-game winning streak and defeated the Seattle Seahawks (24-10) in their last outing.

Kansas City has already clinched the division with ease and will prepare for the upcoming playoffs. Denver, on the other hand, is already out of playoff contention. With two games remaining before the regular season ends, the two teams will battle it out for one last push.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Denver Broncos +550 +12.5 (-110) O 45 (-110) Kansas City Chiefs -800 -12.5 (-110) U 45 (-110)

It has been an utterly disappointing season for Denver. They have managed only four wins and eleven losses so far this season. Their home record of 3-4 is not good enough to save them as their away record is 0-7 for the season.

The team is the worst in the league in terms of points scored per game, averaging only 15.5. They are ranked 20th in total passing yards per game, averaging 209.1 while their total rushing yards per game is 107.2.

Kansas City is the team to beat as they are one of the strongest. Their home record is a solid 6-1 whereas the away record is wonderful as well at 6-2. The team ranks second in total points scored, averaging 29.2 points per game, and first in total passing yards at 303.5.

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Match Details

Fixture: Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 01:00 p.m ET

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Pick

Juju Smith-Schuster has played a pivotal role in the success of Kansas City this season. The wide receiver has recorded a total of 877 receiving yards along with three TDs. He is averaging a healthy 74 receiving yards per game against Denver. Expect a similar type of performance from him tonight.

Best Pick: Juju Smith-Schuster Total Receiving Yards Over 57.5 (-110)

Denver Broncos vs Kansas City Chiefs: Prediction

The Chiefs have won all of their last ten meetings against Denver. They have totally dominated this fixture and based on the current form of both teams, Kansas City is once again the favorite to win this game. They also host the game, which gives them an extra advantage.

Final Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs (-110)

