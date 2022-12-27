Point guard/shooting guard Alex Caruso could enjoy a surge of interest should the Bulls put him in line for a trade. Major teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be very interested in bringing him in. Caruso's not alone either as the Lakers reportedly also want shooting guard/small forward Zach LaVine on their team for next season.

In LaVine's case, a trade could actually be great news for the Bulls as many have pinpointed his lack of chemistry with center DeMar DeRozan as a key issue right now.

LaVine played college basketball at UCLA before being picked up by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft. Despite his incredible skills and credentials, nothing seems to be working for him this season with the Bulls. Rumors of behind-the-scenes talks and issues have swirled over the last few months, but based on the Chicago outfit's output on the court, nothing seems to be really working.

For Alex Caruso, however, trade talks might not be as beneficial for the Bulls, even if they pay off for the man himself.

Can the Bulls really afford to lose Alex Caruso?

Alex Caruso's stellar defense on the court has been one of the few highlights of the season for the Chicago outfit. His contract reportedly runs for two years at $19 million. The general consensus is that attempts at snatching him might be made by mid-January unless the Bulls manage to course correct their sinking ship.

Right now, the Chicago crew are 14-19. Their most recent game saw them lose to the low-ranked Houston Rockets 133-118. The long-term absence of star point guard Lonzo Ball has noticeably hindered the team from the get-go this season. Couple that with the issues surrounding Zach LaVine and a general lack of team cohesion, and it's hardly surprising the Bulls have not lived up to their potential of late.

Losing a consistent, versatile player like Alex Caruso could well only exacerbate the Bulls' current run of poor form. Unless they secure a worthwhile trade, this would likely be a mistake that will only increase the odds of further defeats in 2023.

