Ahead of the February 9 trade deadline, the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly gunning for two-way wing players to join their team.

In general, two-way wingers are in high demand across the league right now. For the Cleveland Cavaliers, their ongoing quest for more power at the three has not been subtle. Right now, the team boasts key players on both ends of the court in the form of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen up front, and Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland down the back.

As good as this impressive line-up is, the team is severely lacking in on-point two-way players. An argument can be made for Dean Wade in this regard but his debilitating AC joint sprain in his left shoulder has left him out of commission for a full month now.

Overall, it's hardly surprising that the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for more versatile players to join their line-up.

How could this impact the Cleveland Cavaliers?

For supporters of the team, this could come as great news once trading is finished. Should the team succeed in nailing down at least one two-winger, their overall work on the court should benefit greatly from it.

The main player circling the rumor mill at the moment in this regard is the Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma. Experienced, effective on offense and tough on defense, Kuzma could be a great, multi-faceted addition to the team.

As the arguable team MVP for the ailing Wizards this season, it's hard to believe that the Washington outfit would want to let him go. However, the team may wind up being pressured to trade Kuzma or risk losing him without anything in return in the summer. The Wizards have enjoyed a five-game win streak of late after a tough start to the season. Losing one of their most important players when their momentum's finally turning around would be a dire prospect.

For betters, this could well greatly enhance the Cavaliers' chances in the future should such a trade be pulled off. On the other end of the court, losing Kuzma would be yet another setback for the Wizards who are just

