Could Zach LaVine be traded to the New York Knicks?

Star shooting guard/small forward Zach LaVine has frequently found himself at the center of controversy this season.

Despite an impressive line-up, the Chicago Bulls have endured a disappointing season thus far. Many have pointed to LaVine's lack of chemistry with top power/small forward DeMar DeRozan as a key issue in the Chicago outfit this season.

Given the Bulls' All-Star line-up, it's been a painfully underwhelming run and it's plausible the Chicago outfit are already looking to rebuild. If Zach LaVine is to be traded, there's no doubt plenty of teams would gladly take him. If rumors are to be believed, the New York Knicks could be one such team. Joining them in this regard are the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

For the Bulls, plans to blow up the line-up may be premature after all. The team recently snapped the Brooklyn Nets' lengthy winning streak, with DeRozan leading the offensive charge. It's a good sign for the team's chances against the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow.

What could a Zach LaVine trade mean for the Knicks?

The New York Knicks have had a respectable but relatively unspectacular season thus far.

At 21-18, the Knicks have looked strong lately with a three-game winning streak. Power forward Julius Randle and point guard Jalen Brunson have frequently led the offensive charge of late.

Zach LaVine, in theory, should be an exceptional addition to the team. A two-time Slam Dunk Contest winner, Olympic gold medallist, and two-time NBA All-Star, La Vine is a first-class shooter and all-round athlete.

The real question is whether or not he can gel with the team. Chemistry has been the key issue for him with the Bulls lately. Should he enjoy a more cohesive dynamic with the likes of Randle and Brunson, the Knicks could see a surge in success on the court.

For now, though, the Knicks are doing better than the Bulls and will likely be the favorites in their upcoming game against the Toronto Raptors.

