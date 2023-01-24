Davidson vs La Salle Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 24 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

Tom Gola Arena will host an Atlantic 10 Conference NCAAB matchup between the Davidson Wildcats and the La Salle Explorers on Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 9-10 (2-5) this season and are riding a four-game losing streak after coming off a 68-61 road loss last Tuesday against the Dayton Flyers.

The Explorers are 8-11 (2-4) and are riding a three-game losing streak after coming off a 84-71 road loss against the Saint Louis Billikens on Saturday.

Davidson Wildcats vs La Salle Explorers Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Davidson Wildcats -190 -4.5 (-110) Over 139.5 (-110) La Salle Explorers +160 +4.5 (-110) Under 139.5 (-110)

Davidson Wildcats vs La Salle Explorers Match Details

Fixture: Davidson Wildcats vs La Salle Explorers

Time and date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Davidson Wildcats vs La Salle Explorers Key Stats

The Wildcats are a decent offensive team, scoring 70.4 points per game. They have been passing the basketball well as they are averaging 12.7 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Foster Loyer has led the team thus far and is averaging 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.7 steals in 35.4 minutes per game. Despite his point total, he has struggled throughout the season, shooting just 37.2 percent from the floor this year.

Their defense has been doing pretty well this year as they are allowing 69.4 points per game. The Wildcats have struggled to be disruptive though as they are averaging 1.3 blocks and 5.9 steals per game up to this point. If they can get their bodies in front of the shooter more often, they will be in a great spot.

The Explorers are doing an okay job on the offensive side of the ball as they are scoring 68.6 points per outing and shooting 41% from the field. Sophomore guard Khalil Brantley has been doing well, averaging 14.4 points, five rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game in 33.6 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have struggled as they have given up 73.6 points per game. They have been disruptive as they are averaging 3.6 blocks and 7.6 steals per game throughout the year.

Davidson Wildcats vs La Salle Explorers Best Picks and Prediction

These programs played against each other last season, and the Wildcats picked up a 77-69 home win, so they have the upper hand here. Looking at their respective defensive outputs throughout the previous few games, there is a huge difference as Davidson has allowed 65.3 points in their previous three games while La Salle have given up 74.6 points in their last five games. The favorite has covered in six of the last eight games against one another, so go with the Davidson Wildcats to cover the spread here.

Pick: Davidson Wildcats -4.5 (-110)

