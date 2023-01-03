Donovan Mitchell sets Cleveland Cavaliers record

Point/shooting guard Donovan Mitchell recently scored the most points in a game in 17 years. In the second of the Cleveland Cavaliers' back-to-back wins over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored a whopping 71 points, carrying the team to a tough 145-134 OT win.

The Cavaliers managed to rally back from being 21 down to secure another win over the Chicago outfit.

Donovan Mitchell's incredible output has set a record for the Cavaliers. Across the NBA, the last time someone scored more points in a game came in January 2006. There, the legendary Kobe Bryant scored an incredible 81 points against the Toronto Raptors.

For the Cavaliers, having a difference maker like Donovan Mitchell on the team is always going to help their odds.

With the likes of Donovan Mitchell on hand, how are the Cleveland Cavaliers doing this season?

At 24-14, the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently ranked No.4 in the Eastern Conference. A move up to No.3 is likely imminent now that they have one more win than the Milwaukee Bucks who are at 23-13. Overall, the team has looked exceptionally strong this season. They're arguably the best they've been since LeBron James left.

The Cavaliers managed to bounce back from a three-game skid with their recent wins over the Bulls. Donovan Mitchell was a key figure in both games for their victory. In the first game, however, it was Caris LeVert who scored the most points at 23.

On offense, the Cavaliers are looking like a well-oiled machine at the moment. They're also currently considered the third-best defensive team in the league, behind the Brooklyn Nets at No.2, and the Boston Celtics at No.1.

For bettors, all signs are pointing to more dominance from the Cavaliers as 2023 rolls on. Their next opponents, the Phoenix Suns, are currently on a three-game skid of their own. This bodes well for the surging Cleveland outfit's chances of continuing their winning ways.

