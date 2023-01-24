Eastern Michigan vs Toledo Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 24 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Savage Arena will host a Mid-American Conference NCAAB matchup between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Toledo Rockets on Tuesday.

The Eagles are a putrid 4-15 (1-5) this season and are riding a four-game losing streak after coming off a 88-67 home loss on Saturday against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Rockets, meanwhile, are a strong 13-6 (4-2) and are riding a three-game winning streak after coming off a 86-77 road win against the Buffalo Bulls on Friday.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Toledo Rockets Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Eastern Michigan Eagles +1200 +21 (-110) Over 164.5 (-110) Toledo Rockets -3000 -21 (-110) Under 164.5 (-110)

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Toledo Rockets Match Details

Fixture: Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Toledo Rockets

Time and date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Savage Arena, Toledo, OH

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Toledo Rockets Key Stats

The Eagles are a decent offensive team, averaging 71.9 points per game. They need to improve passing the basketball as they are averaging just 9.4 assists over the course of the season.

Sophomore forward Emoni Bates has led the team thus far and is averaging 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.7 steals in 32.8 minutes per game. He has been shooting the ball very well on the road this year as in 10 road games, he's shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Their defense has been absolutely brutal so far this year as they are allowing 81.6 points per game. The Eagles need some improvement as they are forcing 2.1 blocks and seven steals per game. They need to fix things on the defensive side of the floor if they want to win.

The Rockets are an incredible offensive team as they are scoring 84.9 points per outing and shooting 48.8% from the field. Junior guard Rayj Dennis has been doing well, averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, six assists, 0.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game in 33.6 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have a lot of room for improvement as they have given up 78.5 points per game. They have to be more disruptive though as they are averaging 3.2 blocks and 7.1 steals per game throughout the year.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Toledo Rockets Best Picks and Prediction

Looking at the ATS numbers this season, there has been a huge separation as the Eagles are 5-13 ATS this season while the Rockets are 12-6 ATS so far. There is a massive difference in their ability to score the basketball as of late as Eastern Michigan is scoring 65.7 points in their previous three games while Toledo is averaging 85 points in their last five games. The favorite has covered in each of the previous four games against one another, so go with the Toledo Rockets to cover the massive spread.

Pick: Toledo Rockets -21 (-110)

