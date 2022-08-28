Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 28 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Houston Astros will face the Baltimore Orioles in the third and final game of the series at Minute Maid Park in Texas on August 28 at 2:10 p.m. EDT. The Astros are leading the American League West but are currently on a two-game losing streak, which holds their record at 81-47. They still possess a pretty emphatic home record of 42-20 this season and will look to take the final home game of the series.

The Astros will start the 39-year-old Justin Verlander on the mound on Sunday afternoon. He boasts the best ERA this season at 1.87, has a mighty record of 16-3 (W-L), and has punched out 148 hitters this season. He has suffered two losses in the last four starts, but he still has some of the best stats of any pitcher this season. In his last outing against the Minnesota Twins, he raked in ten K's, with zero hits and zero runs in six innings pitched.

The Orioles will start with Austin Voth on the hill. He has pitched at least 5.0 innings in his last five outings, with a 4-1 (W-L) and an ERA of 4.73. He gave away some hits in the early innings but is so far proving to be effective for the visitors. He will look to continue the impressive streak of pitching, which has given the Orioles two victories in the last two days. Voth has good control over his breaking balls at 32% and his four seam fast balls.

Match Details: Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Sunday, August 28, 2:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds:

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles +215 +1.5 (-105) Over 7.5 (+105) Houston Astros -255 -1.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-125)

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

Justin Verlander has a K/9 rate of 8.94 this season. He will look to dominate from the mound and try to shut out the Orioles early in the game. He is averaging almost 6 2/3 IP in the last five games, so he will use his fastballs and sliders to get a hold of the game early.

Pick: Justin Verlander Over 6.5 Strike Outs (-128)

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Prediction

It should be an evenly matched game since the Orioles have been performing well in their recent games as they look to book their Wild Card spot. But the Astros will start with RHP Justin Verlander, who has simply been amazing this season. Look for the Astros to take an early lead as Verlander hopes to knock out the Orioles lineup.

Orioles First Five Innings Under 1.5 Runs (-150)

