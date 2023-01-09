The Brooklyn Nets will be without top power/small forward Kevin Durant for at least two weeks.

The big man reportedly sprained his right knee during the third quarter of the Nets' recent clash with the Miami Heat. The Brooklyn outfit won the game at a painfully close 102-101.

Now, an MRI earlier today has shed light on a sprained MCL. Last season, Kevin Durant ultimately missed a large number of games due to the same injury. Given his incredible run of form this season, including an average of 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, this is dire news for the Nets.

The team recently enjoyed a 12-game winning streak. After suffering a surprise 121-112 setback against the Chicago Bulls, the Nets resumed their winning ways against the New Orleans Pelicans and the Miami Heat. Of course, with their arguable team MVP now sidelined, the team's odds have likely gone down.

How might the Nets fare without Kevin Durant?

Last season, Kevin Durant's lengthy absence saw the team go to a measly 5-16 for the 21 games he was out for. Durant himself was reportedly so disappointed in the Nets' output that he even requested a trade last summer.

This season, the Nets bounced back from a slow start to become the No.2-ranked team in the Eastern Conference. At 27-13, the Brooklyn outfit are now behind only the Boston Celtics (28-12).

Interestingly, none other than the Celtics are up next for the Nets. The Nets already fell to the Boston crew earlier this season. There, Kevin Durant led the offensive charge with 31 points.

At a glance, considering the Brooklyn outfit will now be without one of their most essential players, they will likely be the underdogs. However, the team overall are much stronger this season than they were last year. A better sense of cohesion and superior defense have been on display this time around. Similarly elite-level players like Kyrie Irving, who missed a lot of last season, have also been strong on the court of late.

For bettors, Durant's absence will almost definitely hinder the Nets. However, as the Lakers have shown with their recent winning streak in top scorer Anthony Davis' absence, it's not impossible to keep the momentum moving. Ultimately, their upcoming showdown with the Celtics will reveal how much the team has, or has not, grown from the last time Durant needed to sit some games out.

Poll : 0 votes