Klay Thompson scores 50 to help shorthanded Golden State Warriors win in Double OT

Shooting guard/small forward Klay Thompson saved the day in a grueling game with the Atlanta Hawks recently.

The Golden State Warriors were essentially written off in some circles back in December when a the injury bug struck. Worst of all, star point guard Stephen Thompson was ruled out for at least a month due to a severe shoulder injury.

Despite a hit-and-miss season and the loss of certain key players, the Oakland outfit have risen to the challenge. Right now, the team is on a five-game winning streak but it almost came to a halt in their recent clash with the Atlanta Hawks.

Thanks to Klay Thompson tearing it up with a 54-point performance, though, the team are still going strong. Essentially, what both bettors and fans can take from this is is that the Warriors remain a threat, even without the likes of Curry to lead them.

For Thompson, this is yet more proof that the Warriors made the right call when they picked him up in the 2011 NBA Draft. An essential component in the team's success over the years, Thompson remains a must-watch player.

Where do Klay Thompson the Golden State Warriors go from here?

The Warriors are at home tonight for a clash with the struggling Detroit Pistons. The Pistons most recently lost to the Portland Trail Blazers by a brutal 29-point margin. At 10-30 this season, the Detroit outfit have endured a disappointing run.

Despite the best efforts of top players such as Bojan Bogdanovic and Jalen Duren, the Detroit crew are seriously struggling to find their groove.

For the Warriors, this comes as great news. After a grueling game against the Hawks, a showdown with sizeable underdogs like the Pistons should play to the Warriors' strengths.

With the likes of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole on hand, the Warriors should be able to rack up the points tonight. Extending their winning streak to five will not only bolster last season's champions' standing, but also help them continue to move away from their frustrating early run in October and November.

Poll : 0 votes