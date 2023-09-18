MNF FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for Saints-Panthers

It's time for Monday Night Football as the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers. You can score a FanDuel promo code by betting on the game.

Here's what you need to know:

FanDuel Promo Code for Saints at Panthers

If you want to get $200 in bonus bets, all you have to do is place a $5 wager on the Saints-Panthers game tonight. A $5 wager gets up to $200 in bonus bets as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to Claim Saints-Panthers FanDuel Promo Code

If you are looking to register as a new user to claim the FanDuel promo code, here's what you need to do to get started:

Register as a new user by . Sign up with your name, address, birthday, and more to confirm your identity. Agree to the terms and services at FanDuel. Make a deposit. Make a $5 bet and get $200 in bonus bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Monday Night Football: Saints-Panthers Matchups, Odds

The Saints head to Carolina with a 1-0 record after beating the Tennessee Titans 16-15 in Week 1.

Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers struggled in a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Game Time : 7:15 pm ET on ESPN

: 7:15 pm ET on ESPN Moneyline: Saints (-166) at Panthers (+140)

Saints (-166) at Panthers (+140) Spread: Saints (-3) at Panthers (+3)

Saints (-3) at Panthers (+3) Total: Over/Under 39.5

There are several props for the game including anytime touchdown scorer, correct score, passing yards, and more.

Here are the odds for anytime touchdown scorer:

Jamaal Williams +120

Miles Sanders +165

Chris Olave +200

Michael Thomas +250

Rashid Shaheed +310

Chuba Hubbard +330

There are also odds for which players will score 2+ touchdowns.

Here are the latest odds from FanDuel:

Jamaal Williams +750

Miles Sanders +1100

Chris Olave +1600

Michael Thomas +2200

Chuba Hubbard +2700

Rashid Shaheed +3400

