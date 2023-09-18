Free Betting Picks
  MNF FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for Saints-Panthers

By samrussell
Modified Sep 18, 2023 16:30 EDT
Titans Saints Football
FanDuel promo code for MNF Saints-Panthers

It's time for Monday Night Football as the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers. You can score a FanDuel promo code by betting on the game.

Here's what you need to know:

FanDuel Promo Code for Saints at Panthers

If you want to get $200 in bonus bets, all you have to do is place a $5 wager on the Saints-Panthers game tonight. A $5 wager gets up to $200 in bonus bets as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

How to Claim Saints-Panthers FanDuel Promo Code

If you are looking to register as a new user to claim the FanDuel promo code, here's what you need to do to get started:

  1. Register as a new user by .
  2. Sign up with your name, address, birthday, and more to confirm your identity.
  3. Agree to the terms and services at FanDuel.
  4. Make a deposit.
  5. Make a $5 bet and get $200 in bonus bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Monday Night Football: Saints-Panthers Matchups, Odds

The Saints head to Carolina with a 1-0 record after beating the Tennessee Titans 16-15 in Week 1.

Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers struggled in a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

  • Game Time: 7:15 pm ET on ESPN
  • Moneyline: Saints (-166) at Panthers (+140)
  • Spread: Saints (-3) at Panthers (+3)
  • Total: Over/Under 39.5

There are several props for the game including anytime touchdown scorer, correct score, passing yards, and more.

Here are the odds for anytime touchdown scorer:

  • Jamaal Williams +120
  • Miles Sanders +165
  • Chris Olave +200
  • Michael Thomas +250
  • Rashid Shaheed +310
  • Chuba Hubbard +330

There are also odds for which players will score 2+ touchdowns.

Here are the latest odds from FanDuel:

  • Jamaal Williams +750
  • Miles Sanders +1100
  • Chris Olave +1600
  • Michael Thomas +2200
  • Chuba Hubbard +2700
  • Rashid Shaheed +3400

21+ and Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Edited by Arvind Sriram
