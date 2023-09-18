MNF FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for Saints-Panthers

It's time for Monday Night Football as the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers. You can score a FanDuel promo code by betting on the game.
Here's what you need to know:
FanDuel Promo Code for Saints at Panthers
If you want to get $200 in bonus bets, all you have to do is place a $5 wager on the Saints-Panthers game tonight. A $5 wager gets up to $200 in bonus bets as well as $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.
How to Claim Saints-Panthers FanDuel Promo Code
If you are looking to register as a new user to claim the FanDuel promo code, here's what you need to do to get started:
Monday Night Football: Saints-Panthers Matchups, Odds
The Saints head to Carolina with a 1-0 record after beating the Tennessee Titans 16-15 in Week 1.
Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers struggled in a 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
- Game Time: 7:15 pm ET on ESPN
- Moneyline: Saints (-166) at Panthers (+140)
- Spread: Saints (-3) at Panthers (+3)
- Total: Over/Under 39.5
There are several props for the game including anytime touchdown scorer, correct score, passing yards, and more.
Here are the odds for anytime touchdown scorer:
- Jamaal Williams +120
- Miles Sanders +165
- Chris Olave +200
- Michael Thomas +250
- Rashid Shaheed +310
- Chuba Hubbard +330
There are also odds for which players will score 2+ touchdowns.
Here are the latest odds from FanDuel:
- Jamaal Williams +750
- Miles Sanders +1100
- Chris Olave +1600
- Michael Thomas +2200
- Chuba Hubbard +2700
- Rashid Shaheed +3400
